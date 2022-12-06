The 14 Best Google Doodle's Of All Time

In 1998, before most had ever heard of Google, the company's founders, Larry Page and Sergey Brin, were preparing for Burning Man. They wanted a playful way to tell users that the founders were out of office, so they meddled with the company logo. Visitors to the site would temporarily see a drawing of a stick figure in place of the second "o" in Google (via Google). The idea of modifying the company logo to signify special days stuck.

Two years later, Page and Brin asked then-intern Dennis Hwang to create a modified logo celebrating Bastille Day. It was such a hit that Hwang was named Chief Doodler and the Google Doodle was born. Since those early doodles, an entire team has sprung up to handle the demand. More than 5,000 doodles have been crafted over the last two decades commemorating significant days, holidays, inventions, birthdays, and notable moments.

In the flood of information available online, the Google Doodle offers a lighthouse. A passive yet alluring invitation to learn about a person, place, or thing you might not have otherwise considered. But over the years Google Doodles have become interactive and adaptive to new technologies. Best of all, Google maintains an archive so you can revisit your favorite doodles from years past, including these classics.