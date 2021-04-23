Technics SL-100C turntable is an entry level model for audiophiles

Technics, the high-end audio company owned by Panasonic, has announced a new ‘entry level’ turntable that gives audiophiles a more affordable way to get on board with its premium vinyl product line. The newly revealed Technics SL-100C boasts a number of high-end features, including a motor drive unit that features tech developed for the higher-end SL-1000R and SL-1200 Series turntables.

The new ‘entry level’ Technics turntable is made for the audiophiles who want a vinyl player for the home; it lacks some of the features you’ll find on the company’s models aimed at DJs while maintaining the premium characteristics expected from the company. You won’t get, for example, an internal phono stage and the SL-100C features an Audio-Technica VM95C pickup, which helps trim the cost down to a somewhat ‘cheaper’ price tag.

This model features a coreless direct-drive single-rotor motor joined by a dual-layer structure platter. The back surface features deadening rubber that, Technics claims, eliminates cogging and unwanted resonance. The new SL offering features the same machined housing and gimbal suspension as the SL-1200 Series, while rubber and spring are utilized to dampen vibrations.

Customers can expect a universal static-balance S-shaped tonearm, the preinstalled Audio-Technica AT-VM95C cartridge, and an auto-lifer function that automatically raises the cartridge at the end of the record, helping preserve it from additional wear.

Joining the features is what Technics describes as a ‘simplistic visual design’ that fits well with minimalist home layouts. Technics will launch its new SL-100C turntable in the UK and Europe starting in July for £799. It’s unclear when/if the model will also be made available in the US.