Google Password Manager Guide: How To Securely Share Login Info With Family Members

If you don't already have a Family Group set up on your Google account, you'll need to do this bit first. If you're already the manager or member of a Family Group with the person you want to share passwords with, you can skip right to the next section.

To set up a Google family group, go to your Google account and select People and sharing. You will then see your family group. If you're using an Android phone rather than a desktop or iPhone, you'll need to select Settings before you can see the People and sharing option. To begin with, your family group just includes you, but you can invite up to five other people. Click the button that says Send invitations to open a new window. You can now invite a family member or friend by selecting their name from the list (if they are one of your Gmail contacts), typing their email out in full, or pasting their email address in from somewhere else.

An invitation is then sent to the email address you provided. When your family member receives their email, they just need to follow the steps provided to accept their invitation. You'll receive a notification that your group has a new member, and your family group list will update to include their details. The person who sets up the group is the family manager, and everyone else is set up as a member. Only the manager can invite new members or remove people from the group. However, for the sharing passwords feature, which we'll cover in the next step, it doesn't matter whether you're a manager or a member. It works the same for everyone.

