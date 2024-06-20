How To View Your Saved Passwords In Google Chrome

Google Chrome has some handy features to make browsing easier, with one such example the Google Password Manager. This in-built password manager allows you to store and manage passwords you enter on various accounts on the internet. This means that you don't have to worry about remembering or writing down many passwords manually.

At times, you might need to retrieve one or more saved passwords from your browser. This could be because you need to use the password on another device, you might want to store it elsewhere, share it with someone else so that they can use that account, or even update it into a new password. On the Chrome browser, the password manager is hidden under settings, making it a little confusing for users to access.

If you are unsure how to view your saved passwords in the Google Chrome browser, fret not. This guide will provide step-by-step instructions on how to do that on Windows, Mac, Android, and iOS devices.