Samsung Pass Explained: What It Is, And Why You Should Use It

Samsung Pass lets you use your fingerprint to securely sign into your accounts on websites and supported apps. The feature works differently from traditional password managers, given that it can't generate new passwords. Instead, it uses your existing login information to make signing into accounts easy. Once Samsung Pass is set up, you don't need to memorize your usernames and passwords, and you can rely on just your fingerprint to log in.

Samsung Pass can also store your address and credit card details so that you don't need to manually fill in this information when you make an online order. The data stored inside Samsung Pass is protected by Knox Security, and your biometric data is encrypted and stored in the "Trust Zone" of your phone. Samsung Pass uses the public key of your biometric data to log into websites and not your actual biometrics.

You can use Samsung Pass on up to five mobile devices by signing in with the same Samsung account. Your saved IDs and passwords will sync across devices, but you'll need to register your fingerprints on each new device. Samsung Pass only works with Samsung Internet, which means you can't use it with other browsers like Chrome or Firefox. If you use Chrome as your primary browser, you can use Google Password Manager to sign into websites, but you can continue using Samsung Pass to sign into supported apps with your fingerprint.