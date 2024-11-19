10 Of The Best Grammarly Alternatives To Help Your Writing

Writing is an art form. The ability to express coherent ideas to both experts in a field as well as novices requires a fine touch. Of course, anyone can learn this skill, but along the way, they may need a little help. Luckily, there's no shortage of first-rate editing apps to point you in the right direction, and when it comes to editing hubs, few are as well-known as Grammarly.

The app and browser extension can help highlight areas of improvement in a person's writing. Recently, Grammarly even announced a new AI tool to improve your writing, but it's understandable if people out there want to look toward greener pastures. Grammarly's suggestions aren't always the best, occasionally offering synonyms and phrases that don't quite work with what you're trying to say. And even though there's a free tier to Grammarly, you'll need to pay to get all of its features. A Grammarly Pro plan requires you to pony up $30 per month (which gets reduced to just $12 per month if you opt for the annual plan).

Whether you want better editing or something that's perhaps a little more affordable, there are plenty of other online writing services out there. It's worth it to know several different alternatives for Grammarly so that you can find something that best helps you on your writing journey, whether you like creating blog posts for fun or it's your full-time career.

