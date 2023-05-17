5 Of The Best AI Tools For Proofreading Your Papers And Essays (That Aren't Grammarly)

Editing is a tedious job. Whether your medium lies in academic composition or presenting new ideas to your colleagues in the office, there will always be a need to create nuanced arguments that are backed by reason, fact, and research. To put these ideas together, there must be a meeting of two distinct skills: writing and editing. Anyone who has cobbled together a college essay knows that difficulties sometimes lie in reaching the word count, and other times it feels impossible to fit all of the necessary ideas into the word limit.

Proofreading is the other side of the coin, and this is where an essay or speech is honed with great precision to transform the rough lump of ideas into something with the clarity and focus required of a finished product. AI tools have been making headlines with their ability to create drafts in this creative process, and educators are worried that students will rely on AI systems to do their homework for them!

But there remain major differences between the flow that a human writer and an AI tool can achieve. A more interesting use for AI systems is in the proofreading and editing stage. Writers can become numb to the issues embedded within their own writing, especially if they've edited the content numerous times already. Unfortunately, the most widely used platform, Grammarly, remains unable to meet the needs of every user, but there are some solid alternatives that can act as potent partners in your writing process.