10 Popular Chinese Apps (And Their Western Equivalents)

Ever wondered what would happen if Instagram and Pinterest had a baby with a serious shopping habit? Meet Xiaohongshu, or RedNote. This app is China's go-to for lifestyle inspiration, beauty hauls, fashion tips, and brutally honest product reviews. Imagine scrolling through curated skincare routines, travel recaps, or even furniture guides — all written like a chatty bestie who knows her serums from her toners.

But what makes RedNote shine isn't just its aesthetics, but its authenticity with a commerce twist. Users share real feedback, post bare-faced selfies, and spill the tea on what's worth buying. And the best part? You can buy the featured products straight from the post. No more endless Googling to find that cute face roller or offbeat hair oil.

As for the Western alternative, Instagram, Reels and Stories try to do something similar, but often feel more influencer-polished than peer-to-peer honest. Instagram Shops exist, sure, but the purchase path is clunky and often pushes ads rather than helpful reviews. Pinterest might seem like a better match, but it lacks the community vibe and real-time feedback loop that makes RedNote so addictive.

At the end of the day, Xiaohongshu feels like that stylish, well-traveled cousin who gives great advice and lets you borrow her wardrobe. Instagram, meanwhile, is that popular friend everyone follows, but might not always trust for product picks. If you're a shopper who needs validation before checkout, RedNote is your new obsession.