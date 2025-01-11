12 Of The Weirdest Tools You Can Buy On Temu
Since its launch in September 2022, online marketplace Temu has risen to become a juggernaut of cheap Chinese-manufactured products, offering a dizzying array of merchandise in seemingly every retail category. Whether you are looking for colorful socks, digital video projectors, or mini excavators, Temu has you covered. Amazingly, Temu also covers you in savings. With rock-bottom prices, amazing markdowns, and random coupon specials popping up throughout the site, it's a wonder anyone pays for anything at all. But they do, and they do it in droves.
However, for all its incredible deals and the wide selection of products it offers, Temu has a shady side, too. British MPs have warned of products made from forced labor, and the U.S. think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies says it circumvents U.S. import regulations and that its data collection practices pose a national security threat. That's saying nothing of how addictive shopping in the app can be.
Regardless, Americans continue to buy from Temu, filling their houses with some of the cheapest and often the weirdest stuff on the planet. In addition to dubiously low prices on products of obviously inferior quality, Temu offers a wide range of downright strange products across many categories. You can order a Jeff Goldblum shower curtain, full harness hamster leash, and a giant grilled chicken leg sofa pillow. Temu also offers some pretty weird options among its surprisingly extensive selection of tools. Here are 14 particularly weird ones you can get.
Handheld wet/dry bed vacuum cleaner
We all use vacuums for a variety of reasons. Of course, vacuuming carpets is the most obvious job, but shop vacuums also assist us on the job to help clean up after plenty of messy jobs. Furthermore, specialty vacuums can clean out specific spaces such as inside sensitive electronics or to evacuate sawdust while working in the wood shop. Specialty vacuums are not weird at all. But have you ever wanted a wet-dry vacuum just for your bed?
Even if you've never considered keeping a bed vacuum around, Temu will sell you an Ultra-Quiet Handheld Bed Vacuum. For 59% off (at time of writing) the $79.99 retail price, you can quickly and easily clean up all of your wet and dry bed messes with strong suction and "high-frecuency beating for deep-cleaning." The product listing says this is a perfect gift for your family. So go ahead, spend the measly $32.12 and buy this for your mother-in-law today.
Cyber Mecha Handheld Violent Fan
Fans are a wonderful invention. They come in such a wide variety of shapes and sizes that we can have one to cool us down in almost every situation. However, fans can also help with work, whether that is extracting smoke or exhaust from the room and sending it outside or used in conjunction with a smoke machine to fill a room to make a laser light show effective and tantalizing. Fans are just handy devices in so many ways.
Temu offers a fan you can use to clean things by blowing dust and debris away with a mighty powerful breeze. In fact, the breeze is so powerful Temu calls this the Cyber Mecha Violent Fan. That sure sounds impressive. If you've not heard of a violent fan before, do not fret — nobody else has, either. But at least it's rechargeable and has a dynamic balance accurate to 0.03 milligrams, whatever that means. And if $31.39, or 57% off the $74.99 retail, is too much, choose four easy installments of $7.84 each to have a violent fan of your own.
Handheld welder
Many credit technology like electricity, the steam engine, or the telegraph with kickstarting the modern industrial world, but progress on a large scale would not have been possible without welding. And while early welding devices were big and heavy, Temu has now given us a welder you can hold in one hand. So, before you head to your local Harbor Freight to grab a new welder, check this out.
Looking much like an electric impact wrench, the Handheld Welding Machine operates on regular 110V household current using a stick welding process for easy welding at up to stated 120 amps. Furthermore, it comes with leather gloves, a welding hood, a flux brush, and 15 electrodes in an attractive carrying case. Using 3/32-inch to ⅛-inch welding rods, you can easily weld mild steel, stainless steel, and cast iron all day long. Highlights mentioned in the listing include its start button, power cord, strength control switch, and turning direction control switch, which does something, allegedly. If you're inclined to trust your welding safety to such a cheap device, you may need to act fast — the $73.75 welder is apparently "ALMOST SOLD OUT" according to its store page.
Auto-dimming welding glasses
When striking an arc to weld bits of metal together, protecting your eyes is vital for safety. Furthermore, the act of welding itself presents other physical hazards beyond scorching the retina with the intensity of the sun. For all-around safe welding, the most common piece of personal protective equipment (PPE) is a welding hood.
A good welding hood protects your face from any sparks of stray bits of molten steel and shields your eyes from the light and are widely used. But should you purchase something like a handheld welder from Temu, you can also get some Temu-style PPE in the form of SU SAFE-UP Auto-Darkening Welding Goggles. Yes, these glasses automatically dim whenever a bright light is detected, allowing you the freedom to forego a bulky welding hood and trust the safety of your eyesight to these $5.91 glasses that are also "ALMOST SOLD OUT."
Ratcheting flex head telescoping adjustable wrench
Tools with variable adjustment at one time likely appeared to be a great new technological development. Having the ability to manipulate multiple sizes of fastener without regard to metric or standard sizing can free up a toolbox by replacing multiple wrenches. However, most professionals know that adjustable wrenches generally perform terribly and you are better off opting for a combination wrench. Temu might disagree.
Right now, Temu offers an adjustable wrench, the 10-inch to 12-inch Adjustable 5-in-1 Ratcheting Wrench with 180-degree Folding and Rotating Head, with multiple points of adjustment. You can change the size of the jaw as well as extend the length of the handle and flip the jaw side to side for cramped spaces. Furthermore, it offers a ratcheting feature, slipping the jaw open to allow the wrench to turn backward and rarely actually functioning as intended. What Temu has for you is a poor tool choice made worse by adding features you didn't know you never needed. But given that the $19.45 price is listed as an incredible 82% off the "normal" $113.93 price, it's value is still naught.
Plastic Hand Rakes
One of the quirks of shopping on Temu is the way it displays products for you. You can choose categories, but few subcategories within them, and are instead forced to scroll through the listings to find what you want. Furthermore, those listings may not stick to the category, making your lawn and garden listings randomly show you a handheld welder or fuel injector cleaning machine. This is all to say that you are unlikely to be searching for plastic hand rakes, and being shown a listing for them is how Temu makes you discover a product you had no idea you needed in the first place.
With almost no description displayed for the 2pcs Large Leaf Grabbers, Temu leaves it up to you to divine how these work. The picture suggests that you can pick up green debris for transferring from place to place, possibly from one pile to a larger pile and vice-versa. However, clever thinkers might recognize these as giant salad hands and put them to use serving enormous bowls of Caesar salad at their next wedding catering gig. They could also be used as a no. 1 guard for the world's largest hair clippers. The possibilities are limitless, especially if you get the one day only 76% discount and pay just $6.84 for these gardening gems.
52-in-1 universal socket wrench
If you talk to any professional mechanic, you will likely never hear that they prefer to have as many tools combined into a single unit as possible. Ratchets and sockets are essential components of any well-rounded toolbox, and they probably have already invested in a full range of them for performing work effectively. But hey, maybe they could use a gift like this to increase storage efficiency (while lowering the overall usefulness of a tool set).
Somehow, Temu has managed to eliminate the need for dozens of individual tools with the 52-in-1 Socket Wrench Set. To accomplish this, you get a dual-end wrench covered in an attractive grip with the equivalent of eight sockets on each end. Plus, the 12-pint design is made to accommodate both SAE and metric fasteners with the same tool. Also, this comes as a set of seven wrenches with four socket sizes on each end, making a total of 56 socket sizes. Only Temu knows what happened to the four missing socket sizes in its 52-in-1 tool set. Few people likely notice this discrepancy as they become distracted and befuddled picking from identical listings, deciding whether they want to pay $5.32, $13.48, $6.69, $11.21, $8, or $5.54 for theirs.
Hex bit set
Tools with interchangeable bits make working with a variety of fasteners so much easier than carrying dozens of screw and nut drivers. They can also be used with power tools, and a compact cordless impact driver can be an indispensable tool ready for use on countless applications. One of the pitfalls of these small but handy tools is losing them.
Temu has a great solution to prevent lost hex bits by offering its Durable TPR Drill Bit Holder, capable of storing up to 28 bits. With convenient slots to fill and securely hold your Philips, Torx, hex, square drive, and other types of drivers, you can have peace of mind you will not be losing any. Furthermore, after you fill it, you can give friends and acquaintances nightmares by showing them your dental-themed bit holder.
For reasons only Temu employees could answer, this holder is shaped like a dental mold you might see when being fitted for dentures. It actually takes up way more space than other practical bit holders, but those holders aren't mildly terrifying, and therefore not as much fun. And remember when shopping, if you find one before they are sold out, you can choose to pay the $3.66 in four easy installments of just $0.91.
Electric tricycle dump truck
Just as a wrench helps to complete a job, so do many vehicles available to us today. The existence of wheels and a throttle make them no less a tool than a screwdriver if they help get work done. And just as you can buy a cheap and brandless screwdriver from Temu, you can also purchase a surprisingly large variety of cheap brandless vehicles from the site. Results may vary.
Whether you are on a building site, archaeological dig, or a farm, having something to move materials will make life easier. At a minimum, a wheelbarrow will do for smaller jobs, but sometimes you need something with a bit more power. Since dump trucks are big and expensive as well as likely being impractical for smaller jobs, a quirky Temu electric dump trike just might do the job. The Construction Engineering Electric Tricycle, almost sold out at $4,397,11, features "dump dump," LED dashboard, and remote control key and is said to be "very suitable for hauling goods." With its "endurance" of 77.16 to 99.21 pounds and maximum speed of 20 mph, you will be all set next time you need to move 2.48 40-pound bags (99.21 pounds) of cat food.
Swiss Army nut drivers
While a good Swiss Army knife may be essential to a complete travel toolbox, Victorinox, maker of the original Swiss Army knife, still hasn't dreamed up everything they could include on one of their knife models. Fortunately for us, Temu offers something to fill in the gaps.
The genius of the Swiss Army knife is how it allows you to carry multiple tools that stow away safely within a single unit to be carried in your pocket. They can be incredibly useful, particularly in situations where the unexpected can happen, such as hiking or camping in the wilderness. How often a situation might require a half dozen sockets of 5-millimeter to 12-millimeter may be unknowable, but should one come up and you have bought the $7.82 6pcs 6pcs Mini Folding Socket Wrench Set from Temu, crisis will be averted. Also for good measure, you get a second tool with SAE sockets for one low price.
If you want to ensure peak preparedness, you need to act fast as the listing says this is the lowest price ever, 69% off the $25.99 retail, and at the time of writing, only two are left. If these sell out, you will be forced to order from one of the half dozen identical listings on the same page, and nobody wants that.
Adjustable Socket Wrench Set
If you already know that the adjustable wrench is a poor choice of tool, you can probably guess that a fully adjustable socket will be even worse. SlashGear's Alex Hevesy tested an adjustable socket, and it resulted in marginal success, at best. One reason sockets are such useful tools is their ability to withstand high levels of torque to tighten or break fasteners loose. And if solid pieces of steel are strong enough to do the job, a contraption with multiple moving parts meant for any size nut will surely be the weakest tool in your box.
Temu's Adjustable Socket Wrench With Magic Electric Wrench For New 10-19 Multifunctional Socket offers the convenience of manipulating any nut or bolt from 10 millimeters to 19 millimeters by twisting the collar to move six flat metal bits into place for the appropriate size. And with its design, the larger you make it, the smaller area of contact it has with the fastener, which will surely transfer torque to other weaker parts of the tool, causing it to crumble into pieces. But for $7.82, it might be quicker and more satisfying to count that amount out in pennies and toss them into a fountain at the mall.
Multitool hammer
Few people who enjoy using and working with tools would argue having fewer tools is preferable. Most of us are happy to obtain new tools to add to our collections, gaining additional work capabilities in the process. But what if your hammer, pliers, and handful of other tools could be combined into one easy-to-carry package?
With the Adjustable Wrench Multi-function Hammer from Temu, you can have 18 tools in your hand at once. At first glance, its hammer function becomes clearly evident, but sitting neatly on the opposite side of the hammer is an adjustable wrench. Things get better as you notice the adjustable wrench has a built-in nail puller, but upon a closer inspection, you will see the handle opens up into an array of tools. Further capabilities are provided by a saw, knife, bottle and can opener, and wire cutter. With a flint, the magnesium rod can start a fire and the threader helps you string a fish hook. To sum it up, for just $18.88, there is literally nothing you cannot do with this tool. You had better act fast, because it does say it is almost sold out, and rest assured Temu is not fibbing about that at all whatsoever.