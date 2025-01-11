12 Of The Weirdest Tools You Can Buy On Temu

Since its launch in September 2022, online marketplace Temu has risen to become a juggernaut of cheap Chinese-manufactured products, offering a dizzying array of merchandise in seemingly every retail category. Whether you are looking for colorful socks, digital video projectors, or mini excavators, Temu has you covered. Amazingly, Temu also covers you in savings. With rock-bottom prices, amazing markdowns, and random coupon specials popping up throughout the site, it's a wonder anyone pays for anything at all. But they do, and they do it in droves.

However, for all its incredible deals and the wide selection of products it offers, Temu has a shady side, too. British MPs have warned of products made from forced labor, and the U.S. think-tank Center for Strategic and International Studies says it circumvents U.S. import regulations and that its data collection practices pose a national security threat. That's saying nothing of how addictive shopping in the app can be.

Regardless, Americans continue to buy from Temu, filling their houses with some of the cheapest and often the weirdest stuff on the planet. In addition to dubiously low prices on products of obviously inferior quality, Temu offers a wide range of downright strange products across many categories. You can order a Jeff Goldblum shower curtain, full harness hamster leash, and a giant grilled chicken leg sofa pillow. Temu also offers some pretty weird options among its surprisingly extensive selection of tools. Here are 14 particularly weird ones you can get.

