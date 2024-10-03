How Much Of Your Super Chat Actually Goes To YouTube Creators?

There are a few video platforms content creators can use when they want to monetize their work to make some cash. YouTube is one, as it's one of the biggest on the internet. One of the more common ways to make money on YouTube is accepting donations from kind viewers, who enjoy your content enough to send a little bit of their hard-earned cash to you. Streaming platforms like YouTube have gradually been incorporating new features to help creators get a little bit more out of their live-streaming. To go along with some of the things you probably didn't know you can do with the YouTube app, YouTube launched its Super Chat feature in 2017, and it has since become popular with creators and viewers alike.

Super Chat is a feature that allows viewers to give their favorite creators a little bit of money via a message in the chat box. That message will stay pinned in the chat box for everyone to see until somebody pays more for their own Super Chat message. It's up to the viewer leaving the message how much they want to donate. They can give the creator as much as $500 or as little as one dollar.

The YouTube creator receives 70% of any revenue from their donations. Then, there are local sales taxes and fees from iOS/Google Play, which are deducted beforehand. Luckily, creators don't need to worry about credit card fees coming out of their share. YouTube takes care of that and receives the rest of the pie.

