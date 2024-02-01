How Much Money Do People Actually Make On YouTube?

According to data compiled by The Social Shepherd, YouTube is one of the biggest and most popular platforms on the internet, with around 2.7 billion monthly active users worldwide. In the United States alone, YouTube is accessed every single day by 62% of internet users, while 500 hours of video are uploaded to its servers every minute. Though Americans of all ages visit it, children spend an estimated 77 minutes per day watching YouTube videos.

In short, YouTube is both a cultural powerhouse and a tech behemoth — and it has the revenue to prove it. In 2022, the platform generated a staggering $29.2 billion in revenue, mostly from advertising and its Premium subscription service. As you might already know, YouTube creators get a piece of the revenue cake, both directly and indirectly. Mr. Beast makes millions every month, but not everyone can be Mr. Beast.

The truth is, making money on YouTube is not nearly as simple as uploading a few videos and hoping they go viral. To be eligible for participation in the YouTube Partner Program, which enables creators to earn money through six different features — advertising revenue, YouTube Premium revenue, Super Chat & Super Stickers, Super Thanks, Shopping, and channel memberships — you have to meet various requirements.