YouTube Is Rolling Out Dozens Of New Features Including An Audio Stabilizer

YouTube is getting a meaty feature overhaul across mobile and the web, making changes that focus more on user convenience than a dramatic UI makeover. To avoid the menace of accidental swipes or button presses, YouTube is rolling out a Lock Screen feature that avoids nasty interruptions. This convenience has been available on a lot of local video player apps out there, and it's great to see it finally arrive on the world's largest video-watching platform.

Next, long-pressing at any spot on the video increases the playback speed to the 2x preset instead of asking users to do so from within the playback controls section. Similarly, if you are scrubbing across the seek bar and want to land on a specific chapter or segment in the video, YouTube is easing the chore by serving bigger thumbnail previews.

In case you wish to return back to the same time stamp where you started, you can simply lift the finger to cancel the seeking progress and resume from the same point in the video where you left. There's also a new "stable volume" toggle that can be enabled to smoothen out unpleasant volume shifts while watching a video. YouTube is adding some dynamism to the UI, as well, such as a new light-up animation for the subscribe button, live counts on the likes and view counts in the first 24 hours of uploads, and automatic highlighting of the buttons when creators mention "subscribe" and "like" in their videos.