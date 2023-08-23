YouTube May Soon Let You Search For Songs Just By Humming

YouTube is testing a new feature that will let you find a song by just humming the tune into your phone's mic. The latest experiment will also work if you just put your phone near a speaker or any other sound source for times when you don't feel like crooning from the depths of your heart. The feature needs three or more seconds of audio to find the track you are looking for. "Once the song is identified, you'll be sent to relevant official music content," says the official support page.

Apart from the official source of the song — likely the artist or music label's handle — YouTube will also show a list of other content such as Shorts and user-generated clips with that song playing in the background. The latest YouTube experiment is currently limited to its Android app but it has already started reaching a small bunch of users. You can access it by launching the voice search feature in the YouTube app, where you can just hum instead of dictating a song's title or artist details.