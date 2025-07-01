Every Milwaukee Dual Battery Tool You Can Buy In The U.S.

According to Milwaukee, the M18 Fuel Dual-Battery Blower has the highest constant power emission of any handheld blower, including "all handheld gas blowers." Has Milwaukee tested every gas blower on the market before making this claim? Probably not, but the 600 CFM and 145 mph of this tool are quite impressive. Comparing it to the single-battery variant from the same brand, the 120 mph and 450 CFM M18 Fuel Blower, we find that the increased energy stored allows it to move much, much more air at a slightly faster speed. It's hard to say if the dual-battery blower is just a more intense version of its predecessor or if it has a different motor, but it's clearly much more powerful than the first model. The Dual-Battery Blower has a long-lasting battery, too.

This tool might seem like a straightforward improvement over the single-battery version with no major drawbacks, but there's one area where the dual-battery can't hope to compete, and it's in affordability. Milwaukee's power tools are expensive even on the best of days, so of course, a new and improved, more powerful variant of an existing tool will end up being even more luxurious. The single-battery blower is already $178.99, making the $287.00 for the dual-battery seem almost quaint; after all, it's just $100 more for a significantly more powerful tool. However, that perception is skewed by the original's high price when compared to other brands. Ryobi, for one, will sell you a similar blower for $129.00, batteries included. We're also excluding batteries from the price. Batteries are expensive, and the dual-battery model uses two of them, which can cost well over $200.