Here's What Makes DeWalt's 28-Inch 3-In-1 Lawn Mower Worth Considering
DeWalt has long been recognized for manufacturing tough, durable tools for both consumers and worksite professionals. While the term "DeWalt Tough" is typically applied to the brand's various hand and power tools, such as its game-changing radial arm saw, it also includes a full range of yard maintenance gear. That fact has surely not been lost on DeWalt diehards looking to build out their yard equipment arsenal with devices fronting its distinctive black and gold livery. And if you count yourself among them, odds are you're well aware of DeWalt's line of lawn mowers.
DeWalt currently features 12 lawn mowers on its site, including models in various shapes and sizes, powered by either gas or battery. Among the brand's newer offerings is a gas-powered beast that'll put commercial-grade size and power in the hands of the consumer. At 28 inches, the DeWalt mower gives you the capability to cut a path more than 2 feet wide through your lawn with every single pass, which should considerably trim the time it takes you to mow your lawn every week.
The mower's heavy-duty 10-inch rear wheels and front caster wheels, which, unlike other mowers, are not fixed to an axle. Instead, they're attached in a way that allows them to swivel 360 degrees, maximizing your ability to control the mower on the move.
Other notable features that DeWalt's 3-in-1 Lawn Mower ingtriguing
Along with the large cutting deck — which DeWalt claims provides 33% more coverage over standard mowers — those swiveling caster wheels are a big part of what makes DeWalt's device an option worth considering for those in the market, even as there are other brands that offer similar features on a mower. That list includes the Craftsman CMXGMAM201206, which ranks among the most powerful gas mowers around. As with the Craftsman and other options, DeWalt's 3-in-1 mower boasts a few other features that should pique the interest of potential buyers.
As DeWalt devotees might expect, power is indeed a plus for the mower, which is packing a commercial-grade, 224cc PowerAdapt engine built with a cast iron cylinder liner, automatic compression release, and a noise-reducing 3-chamber muffler. The mower is, of course, self-propelled with various speeds available, meaning even those who don't live to mow should still be able to handle the machine with confidence. That engine is also electronically governed, ensuring it's providing consistent power wherever you take it.
The mower also allows for side discharge, as well as a mulching feature and a bushel bagger if you prefer to bag your clippings. Meanwhile, the mower's dual-blade cutting capability and adjustable height settings ensure you're getting a precise, professional-quality cut every time out. While you can't currently buy the device directly from DeWalt, the brand is offering its 3-in-1 lawn mower through several major retailers, including The Home Depot, where it'll cost you $1,579.
What users are saying about DeWalt's 3-in-1 Lawn Mower
Cost is just one of many things to consider before purchasing any DeWalt product, but that $1,579 sticker price should compel you to do a little more research to determine whether or not this machine meets your lawn mowing needs. The good news is that the mower is pretty well rated on its DeWalt product page, currently holding a 4.6 stars out of 5 rating with a total of 15 reviews.
The bulk of those reviews are of the 5-star variety, with many users praising the mower for being powerful, easy to use, and suitable for homeowners. Yes, a couple of those reviews also note that the 28-inch deck did reduce the amount of time it took to cut their grass. Among the complaints, some users found the oil dipstick tough to read, and one noted that their mower arrived damaged.
This DeWalt mower is not as well reviewed on The Home Depot's product page, however, where it owns a 3.9 stars out of 5 rating by way of 44 customer reviews. Of the 5-star ratings, users shared many of the same sentiments as those on DeWalt's page, noting also that the mower is efficient and looks great. However, some of the detractors felt the mower's size makes it difficult to store, while others complained about its functionality, and that it can sometimes be hard to handle.