Here's What Makes DeWalt's 28-Inch 3-In-1 Lawn Mower Worth Considering

DeWalt has long been recognized for manufacturing tough, durable tools for both consumers and worksite professionals. While the term "DeWalt Tough" is typically applied to the brand's various hand and power tools, such as its game-changing radial arm saw, it also includes a full range of yard maintenance gear. That fact has surely not been lost on DeWalt diehards looking to build out their yard equipment arsenal with devices fronting its distinctive black and gold livery. And if you count yourself among them, odds are you're well aware of DeWalt's line of lawn mowers.

DeWalt currently features 12 lawn mowers on its site, including models in various shapes and sizes, powered by either gas or battery. Among the brand's newer offerings is a gas-powered beast that'll put commercial-grade size and power in the hands of the consumer. At 28 inches, the DeWalt mower gives you the capability to cut a path more than 2 feet wide through your lawn with every single pass, which should considerably trim the time it takes you to mow your lawn every week.

The mower's heavy-duty 10-inch rear wheels and front caster wheels, which, unlike other mowers, are not fixed to an axle. Instead, they're attached in a way that allows them to swivel 360 degrees, maximizing your ability to control the mower on the move.

