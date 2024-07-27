These Are The Most Powerful Electric Weed Eaters Available From Every Major Brand

Weed eater, grass trimmer, weed whacker, string trimmer. Whatever you want to call it, the tool that helps clear up overgrown patches of grass and weeds is a vital one in the arsenal of any home landscaper. Alongside similar tools like brush cutters, weed eaters are offered by virtually every major outdoor tool brand. There are so many on the market that trying to compare them all can seem like an impossible task, especially for buyers looking for a tool with maximum power.

Comparing the power of different string trimmers is not an exact science — different brands use different metrics to describe the power of the motors in their tools, and plenty of brands don't disclose figures at all. So, to help compare each brand's offerings, we've estimated power based on cutting swath, with the reasoning being that trimmers with a larger cutting swath will be more powerful, as they have to cut through more material in one rotation. With that in mind, these string trimmers/weed eaters represent the best that each major brand's lineup has to offer.