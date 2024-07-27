These Are The Most Powerful Electric Weed Eaters Available From Every Major Brand
Weed eater, grass trimmer, weed whacker, string trimmer. Whatever you want to call it, the tool that helps clear up overgrown patches of grass and weeds is a vital one in the arsenal of any home landscaper. Alongside similar tools like brush cutters, weed eaters are offered by virtually every major outdoor tool brand. There are so many on the market that trying to compare them all can seem like an impossible task, especially for buyers looking for a tool with maximum power.
Comparing the power of different string trimmers is not an exact science — different brands use different metrics to describe the power of the motors in their tools, and plenty of brands don't disclose figures at all. So, to help compare each brand's offerings, we've estimated power based on cutting swath, with the reasoning being that trimmers with a larger cutting swath will be more powerful, as they have to cut through more material in one rotation. With that in mind, these string trimmers/weed eaters represent the best that each major brand's lineup has to offer.
Milwaukee M18 FUEL 3006-20 Dual Battery String Trimmer – 17 inch
Cordless electric string trimmers are inherently more convenient to use than corded tools — there's no need to worry about how far the cord will stretch or whether it'll get caught on something during operation. As a result, many top brands only offer cordless electric string trimmers. Milwaukee is one such brand, with its string trimmer using the M18 interchangeable battery system that is also compatible with more than 250 other tools.
Its M18 FUEL 3006-20 Dual Battery String Trimmer uses two M18 batteries to provide professional grade cutting power, with an adjustable cutting swath of up to 17 inches. Runtime varies depending on which M18 battery is used: at high speed, dual HD8.0 batteries give the trimmer a runtime of 20 minutes, while dual HD12.0 batteries can achieve 30 minutes of runtime. At low speed, those figures are increased to 30 minutes and 45 minutes respectively. The electric battery system delivers maximum power almost instantly, hitting full throttle in less than a second. It doesn't come cheap, however, with the trimmer retailing as a standalone tool for $399.00 from Ace Hardware.
Black + Decker 20V Max String Trimmer – 15 inch
Black + Decker offers both corded and cordless trimmers, but its most capable trimmer hails from its cordless 20V Max range. The 20V Max String Trimmer features a 15-inch cutting swath and retails as part of a kit for $115.00 from Home Depot. The kit also includes three string spools, a 1.5Ah battery and charger, and a leaf blower that runs on the same battery. The trimmer head can also rotate up to 180 degrees to do double duty as an edger — so really, you're getting three tools for the price of one.
The trimmer can run for up to 60 minutes on a full charge according to the brand, while the 38-inch shaft isn't the longest but should be enough to reach most tricky areas around a yard. While the 20V Max trimmer is the most capable that Black + Decker offers, it's still not the most capable trimmer on the market. However, its versatility and low price will make it worth a look for buyers on a budget.
Craftsman Weedwacker CMEST913 String Trimmer – 14 inch
While Craftsman does offer multiple electric string trimmers, buyers looking for the most capable trimmer the brand offers will have to look towards its gas-powered range instead. The corded Weedwacker CMEST913 String Trimmer is the most powerful electric trimmer in the brand's lineup, with a 14-inch cutting swath. It retails for $79.00 from Ace Hardware. Weighing just 5.7 pounds, it's one of the lightest trimmers of its kind, and significantly lighter than most cordless trimmers.
The head can also rotate to turn the trimmer into an edger, and there's a built-in edge guide for added accuracy. The handle of the tool is adjustable to allow for a comfortable trimming position for users of all sizes. The 36-inch shaft is a little shorter than most rivals although it should still allow for comfortable cutting posture for most users. Like many other Craftsman tools, the trimmer comes with a built-in VersaTrack hook for easy vertical storage.
DeWalt 60V Max String Trimmer – 17 inch
While buying new home landscaping tools comes with plenty of benefits, there are a few drawbacks. One of the biggest drawbacks can be that too many tools can take up valuable storage space in a garage or shed, but DeWalt's attachment system allows buyers to have the best of both worlds.
The brand's 60V Max String Trimmer is not only very capable, featuring a 17-inch cutting swath, but it's also compatible with a range of other outdoor tool attachments. That means that the tool's power head can be used as a hedge trimmer, pole saw, brush cutter, and more with the relevant attachment. DeWalt isn't the only brand to offer an attachment system, either — other big brand names such as Milwaukee and Ryobi also offer similar systems.
The DeWalt string trimmer kit, complete with the tool, power head, 3Ah battery, and a charger can be bought from Ace Hardware for $329.00. The trimmer features a two-speed setting to prioritize either power or runtime, plus an adjustable swath that can be configured from 15 inches to 17 inches in diameter. There's also a quick load spool designed to minimize workflow interruption.
Ego Commercial 56V STX4500 String Trimmer – 17.5 inch
The Ego Commercial 56V STX4500 String Trimmer offers more power than most home landscapers will ever need, with a 17.5-inch cutting swath and a motor that's equivalent to a 35cc gas engine. The $299.00 tool is designed for professional use, and so includes a number of features to make it easier to use for extended periods of time. Both the shaft and the handle of the trimmer are adjustable to suit a variety of operator heights, while a separate handle enables the trimmer to rotate and serve as an edger.
Runtime for the tool varies depending upon which of Ego's batteries is used, with a 5Ah battery providing up to 60 minutes of runtime, a 7.5Ah battery providing up to 90 minutes, and a 12Ah battery providing 140 minutes on a full charge. The tool is also IPX5 rated against water ingress, making it suitable to use come rain or shine.
Skil 40V Multi-Head System String Trimmer – 16 inch
While it was once an all-American toolmaker, Skil is now under the same Chinese ownership as Ego. The two brands cater to different markets, with Skil offering a range of power tools at a more affordable price than its sister brand. One such tool is the 40V Multi-Head System String Trimmer, which retails for $199.98 in kit form at Lowe's. The kit includes a charger and 4Ah battery, and since the trimmer is attachment capable, buyers wanting multiple Skil outdoor tools only have to buy additional attachments rather than buying standalone tools.
The trimmer features a 16-inch cutting swath and an adjustable grip for fast and comfortable operation. Like many other trimmers from top tool brands, the Skil features an easy release head and a bump feed mechanism to prevent lengthy interruptions during longer jobs. A two-mode speed selector also means that users can turn the trimmer's power down to preserve battery life when its maximum power isn't needed.
Husqvarna 40V 330iKL String Trimmer – 18 inch
Husqvarna's 40V 330iKL String Trimmer sports the largest cutting swath of any electric string trimmer on the market, at 18 inches. It's aimed at professionals and home landscapers with particularly demanding yards, and is priced accordingly, at $419.00 at Lowe's. For that price, however, buyers do get a 4Ah battery and charger included. A battery capable of producing that kind of power will also produce some serious heat, and so the trimmer features a built-in cooling system to keep power delivery smooth over longer periods of operation.
The trimmer is attachment compatible, and there are more than a dozen other attachments to choose from within Husqvarna's range. The included battery is also compatible with all other Husqvarna cordless power tools. At a weight of 5.6 pounds, the trimmer is also one of the lighter cordless trimmers on the market, and it's tough too, with a gearbox made from cast aluminum.
Ryobi 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Carbon Fiber String Trimmer – 17 inch
With a large range covering all aspects of home landscaping, Ryobi's brightly colored tools can be found in homes all over America. The brand's lineup is constantly expanding, offering cordless electric tools that use either an 18V or 40V interchangeable battery system. The 18V system is used in the brand's smaller, less powerful tools, while the 40V system is used for tools that need heavy duty power.
One such tool is the 40V HP Brushless Whisper Series Carbon Fiber String Trimmer, which is available as a kit at Home Depot for $329.00. The kit includes the tool, a 6Ah battery, and a charger. The tool's 17-inch cutting swath is one of the largest on the market. Its carbon fiber shaft is an unusual inclusion, not least because the tool isn't any lighter than most of its rivals despite carbon fiber usually being used to save weight. Still, Ryobi says it's designed to be just as durable as a metal shaft, and it's backed by a five-year warranty.
Makita XGT 40V Max String Trimmer – 17 inch
Another fan favorite tool brand, Makita's range of outdoor tools are adept at tackling everything from huge trees and branches to pesky weeds. For the latter, buyers looking for maximum capability will want the XGT 40V Max String Trimmer, which features a 17-inch cutting swath and a variable-speed trigger with three speed modes. Makita says its trimmer is equivalent to a 30cc gas trimmer in terms of cutting power, and since it runs on the brand's interchangeable 40V battery, it's no less convenient than gas either. Its runtime is limited only by the number of batteries you have to hand.
Adverse weather conditions won't slow it down, with the trimmer being IPX4 rated against water ingress. A built-in fan cooling system keeps the battery at optimal temperature during long jobs. While it's undoubtedly a highly capable tool, the Makita string trimmer does come at a premium price that puts it firmly at the top end of the market. It retails as a standalone tool, without a battery or charger, for $399 from Home Depot.
Echo eFORCE 56V X Series String Trimmer – 17 inch
Engineered for both professionals and the most demanding home users, the Echo eFORCE 56V X Series String Trimmer is another of the most capable tools on the market. It's attachment capable and so can be used with any of the brand's 16 attachments, and features an anti-vibration system for smoother operation no matter how it's being used. There are also several ease of use features, including a quick loading head and a tool-free coupler.
At 17 inches, the trimmer's cutting swath is competitive with other top-rated brands. Its five-year home or two-year commercial warranty is also among the most generous on the market, giving buyers extra peace of mind. They'll appreciate it too, since the trimmer is a large investment — it retails as a standalone tool from Home Depot for $529.99. Buyers without a suitable Echo 56V battery and charger will also have to buy both separately.
Kobalt 80V Carbon Fiber String Trimmer – 17 inch
It might have a lot less history than many of the other brands here, being a Lowe's-exclusive brand that's only been sold since 1998, but Kobalt's range of outdoor tools matches up to its rivals. Its 80V Carbon Fiber String Trimmer is a great example, boasting a 17-inch cutting swath and a foam-padded handle for added comfort during long jobs. It also features a carbon fiber shaft, much like the top-spec trimmer from Ryobi, the Home-Depot-exclusive brand that directly rivals Kobalt.
The brand says that a 2.0Ah battery gives the trimmer up to 50 minutes of runtime, and the tool is sold as a kit complete with the battery and charger for $544. When it's out of juice, Kobalt claims it can recharge fully in 60 minutes. A two-speed adjustable trigger also lets users decide between full power or extended battery life based on their situation.
Ridgid 18V String Trimmer – 14 inch
Ridgid has a lot going for it as an overall brand — it's generally considered to make reliable tools and its lifetime defect protection is impressive. However, its electric string trimmer lineup can't match up with the best in class. In fairness, that's primarily because Ridgid doesn't make a professional grade, gas-equivalent string trimmer. Instead, its 18V String Trimmer is targeted squarely towards home users, and it's a lot cheaper for it.
It's still not a bargain though, retailing as a standalone tool for $189 from Home Depot. Its cutting swath can be adjusted from 12 inches to a maximum of 14 inches, and the two-speed trigger allows users greater cutting control. The 54 inch shaft length also rivals professional-grade tools, and allows for better user posture during extended operation and more scope to reach awkward places. It might not quite match the most powerful tools on the market, but for its price, the Ridgid trimmer still offers plenty of versatility and more than enough power for most people.
Toro 60V Flex Force 51830 String Trimmer – 16 inch
The Toro 60V Flex Force 51830 String Trimmer balances power with a reasonable price, offering many of the same features as pricier rivals but retailing as a kit for $229.99 from Ace Hardware. The kit includes a 2.5Ah battery and charger, so buyers that are new to the brand will have everything they need in one purchase. The cutting swath can be adjusted to diameters between 14 inches and 16 inches, and Toro promises up to 50 minutes of runtime with the included battery.
Buyers with existing, higher capacity Toro batteries should be able to extend that runtime even further, with the brand claiming that up to 60 minutes is potentially achievable. The battery is quick to recharge too, taking as little as 60 minutes to go from flat to fully charged. A trimmer spool with 10 feet of string is included with the kit.
Greenworks Pro 80V Max String Trimmer – 16 inch
With power equivalent to a 27cc gas trimmer — according to the brand — the Greenworks Pro 80V Max String Trimmer should be capable enough for home landscapers and professionals alike. It runs on the brand's 80V interchangeable battery, which can charge in as little as 30 minutes with a compatible charger. The battery is also compatible with more than 70 other tools in Greenworks' range. Both the battery and charger are included alongside the tool at Lowe's, with the kit retailing for $249.
The trimmer's cutting swath tops out at 16 inches, although it can be configured to as little as 14 inches to increase runtime. At its low speed setting, the tool can be continuously used for up to 50 minutes on a single charge. While it doesn't boast the high-tech carbon fiber shaft of some rival brands, the tool's aluminum construction ensures that its weight is still broadly comparable with what else is on offer at its price point.
Worx Telescopic Shaft Corded Electric String Trimmer – 15 inch
Corded string trimmers such as the Worx Telescopic Shaft Corded Electric String Trimmer are significantly cheaper than most cordless electric trimmers. The Worx trimmer retails for just $59.99 and it offers a surprising amount of the same features that top-spec rivals do. A telescopic shaft is standard, allowing greater adjustment for users of differing heights, there's a dual line feed system for consistent cutting, and the shaft can rotate to transform the tool into an edger.
There are, unsurprisingly, some caveats. The 15-inch cutting swath isn't going to cover ground as quickly as a more capable rival, and the trimmer can't be used more than 100 feet from an electrical outlet. However, for buyers looking for a cut-price alternative to the raft of big-name cordless electric trimmers, it might be worth considering. For those who have to have a cordless trimmer, Worx also offers a battery-powered string trimmer but it only has a 13-inch cutting swath.