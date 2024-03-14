5 Top Rated Makita Tools For Cutting Trees And Branches
As one of the most reputable brand names in the power tool market, Makita has a proven track record of providing customers with a vast inventory of corded and cordless tools for DIY and professional use. Makita tools are well-known for their affordable price without sacrificing quality or lowering standards in the industry, and the recognizable blue and black color of Makita tools is pretty much a staple in the field of construction.
The broad selection of Makita tools means that you can usually find one specifically designed for the task at hand. For instance, the manufacturer's excellent range of chainsaws and cutting tools will provide users with efficiency, comfort, and safety when removing trees and branches. While it is almost a guarantee that Makita products will deliver in terms of quality, some are undeniably a step above the rest. The Makita tools that are included in this list are among the best the brand can offer for this particular task.
Each of the five entries is chosen based on their overall rating, customer satisfaction, and reviews from trustworthy sites.
Makita XCU02PT1 Chainsaw
The Makita XCU02PT1 Chainsaw is one of the manufacturer's best offerings in this category. Its slew of modern features and sleeker-than-normal design helps it excel in both home use and professional jobs. It has a lightweight build and weighs only around 10.1 lbs. (4.6 kg), which makes wielding this Makita chainsaw significantly less strenuous and allows for more precise cuts. Another prominent feature of the XCU02PT1 is its cordless design, which will allow the user to maneuver the chainsaw without having to tangle with the wires. Equipped with an 18V LXT battery, the Makita XCU02PT1 avoided sacrificing significant power loss compared to its power corded counterparts as it can still manage to deliver a 1,650 RPM chain speed. While the exclusion of cords will certainly limit their use, time-wise, the feeling of not being encumbered is a welcome one when operating dangerous equipment such as a chainsaw, where stability and comfort will be important factors during operation.
Its brushless motor is also a noteworthy element of this lightweight Makita chainsaw, as it allows this cutting tool to equal even gas chainsaws in terms of raw power. Additional features include a tool-less chain tensioning system and automatic chain lubrication, supplementing the chainsaw's overall longevity. It has certainly garnered a lot of praise from Forestry.com, which helped the Makita XCU02PT1 Chainsaw earn a spot on this list. It is available at Toolmarts with a price tag of $329.09.
Makita UC4051A 16 Electric Chainsaw
Another lightweight Makita chainsaw, but this time of the corded variety, the UC4051A electric chainsaw is another standout tool from the popular brand. Besides a hefty 2,900 RPM chain speed, it also incorporates an ergonomic design such as a contoured frame and rubberized grips, which is a crucial element in power tools as it can significantly improve one's experience in regards to productivity, comfort, and safety. In addition to the design, electric power tools, such as chainsaws, will require less maintenance compared to gas-operated models. As such, the Makita UC4051A will be a good option for newbies who want something a bit more user-friendly. Of course, electric chainsaws do have their fair share of pros and cons, which is important to understand before you decide to purchase one.
Other features that help the Makita UC4051A separate itself from the rest include a nifty current limiter, which reduces the risk of overloading the motor and prevents unnecessary damage due to overheating – another helpful feature for beginners. An electric chain brake system also allows the blades to be stopped instantaneously for better safety. Don't just take our word for it — check out what the folks at Gearlab had to say about the Makita UC4051A. You can purchase the Makita UC4051A for $299 at your local Home Depot.
Makita 40V Max XGT Chainsaw
Combining efficiency and safety is important whenever chainsaws are being discussed. In those two factors, the Makita 40V Max XGT Chainsaw delivers in spades. The chain speed of this Makita chainsaw can hit 5,700 RPM, and combined with its single-sided felling spikes, it can chew through wood relatively easy. Safety is still a high priority, though, as the Max XGT comes with an Active Feedback-Sensing Technology safety feature, which will automatically shut off the machine if the rotation of the chains is compromised in any way.
Makita equipped this model with a 40V, 5.0 Ah XGT battery, which provides decent power to cut through smaller trees (around 10-inch diameter trunks) without a problem. Reviews for the Makita 40V Max XGT Chainsaw are generally positive, such as this one from Pro Tool Reviews. You can find this highly-rated Makita chainsaw on Amazon, and it goes for $472.10 as of this writing.
Makita DUC101 LXT Pruning Saw
Lightweight, compact, and user-friendly, the DUC101 LXT Pruning Saw is one of the best options offered by Makita for those looking for an efficient way to trim hedges and branches. It has a decent output power of 320 watts that allows it to generate a chain speed of 1,570 FPM—a pretty good number for trimming garden and orchard trees. Along with its compact build is the signature Makita ergonomic design, which further improves the overall experience of users who are operating this electric pruning saw.
Makita also equipped the LXT pruning saw with their Extreme Protection Technology (XPT) design, which prevents dust, debris, and moisture from creeping into the internal components of the tool, adding to its longevity. Additional safeguards are implemented with the rear hand guard and electric brakes to further improve overall safety. Read Pro Tool Reviews' more in-depth analysis of the Makita LXT Pruning Saw, or you can purchase this handy pruning saw at Ali Express for $231.07. (We've got a handy roundup If you're in the market for other mini chainsaws for camping and overlanding.)
Makita 18 56cc Ridgeline Chainsaw
This powerful chainsaw is marketed with an emphasis on heavy-duty application, and a glance at the specs will demonstrate that. The Ridgeline chainsaw packs a wallop with its 4.1 HP and 13,800 RPM while remaining relatively lightweight at 12.8 lbs. (5.8 kg). One of the standout features of the Makita Ridgeline Chainsaw is the Easy Start spring-assisted system, which is pretty self-explanatory, and it is a highly welcome feature in modern chainsaws that evades startup issues that are rather common in older models. In addition, this workhorse of a chainsaw comes equipped with an equally tough cartridge air filtration system, which adds another level to its longevity and durability.
It certainly impressed OPE Reviews, who did a hands-on review. The Makita Ridgeline Chainsaw is available from the manufacturer's official website. It has a generally positive rating on Amazon, with most praise stemming from its power and ease of use.
How we narrowed it down
Each of the entries above was shortlisted based on several factors. These include looking for models that have extra features, such as chain brake stops, automatic chain oilers, tool-less chain adjustment, and air-cleaning filters.
The chainsaw's overall build is also considered, as well as its balance, safety, ergonomic design, ease of use, and maintenance. Working with these essential prerequisites, we sorted out the best Makita has to offer in this particular category. Their effectiveness in accomplishing the task, along with generally positive customer feedback and reviews from reputable websites specializing in this particular niche, all factored into their inclusion in this list. If you are in the market for the most reliable Makita chainsaw and pruning tools, these five should definitely be on your radar.