9 Car Technologies Honda Pioneered

For all its strengths, Honda perhaps doesn't quite have the same safety track record as Volvo or Subaru for those seeking safety above all. However, it's made a few crucial contributions to car safety over the years, one of which is automatic emergency braking.

Advanced driver assistance systems (ADAS) are all the rage now, but back in the early 2000s, heavily automated safety tech like Subaru's Eyesight and Honda Sensing was nothing more than a distant fantasy. Sure, LiDAR-guided cruise control had been around since the early 1990s, but that was about it — at least, until 2003. In May of that year, Honda announced its Collision Mitigation Brake System (initially abbreviated CMS, now CMBS) to the world, set to debut on the Japan-market Inspire. Honda's CMS used a radar system that worked with various electronic systems, such as an ECU and a Variable Signal Analyzer (VSA), to analyze traffic and predict collisions. If the system detected that a crash was unavoidable, it would tighten the seatbelt and apply automatic emergency braking.

However, while Honda can lay claim to pioneering the tech, it would not be the first automaker to bring it to the U.S. Instead, that honor goes to Mercedes-Benz, which introduced automatic emergency braking on the 2005 S-Class in North America. Volvo would follow suit a few years later, with the 2008 XC60 coming equipped with an automatic braking feature. All three received Euro NCAP awards for their automated braking systems in 2010, and Honda would later integrate CMBS into its Honda Sensing safety suite.