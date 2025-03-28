What Was The First Car With AWD And Who Made It?

All-wheel-drive cars are the norm these days, with a wide range of models from all segments making use of the traction-enhancing technology. Whereas front- and rear-wheel-drive cars send the power to just two wheels, all-wheel-drive cars have the ability to send power to all four wheels. This technology has been in use with all-terrain cars for some time, but more recently, hybridized and high-performance models have also been taking advantage of the technology.

Many confuse all-wheel-drive with four-wheel-drive, but there is one key difference. Four-wheel-drive vehicles send the engine's power to all four wheels equally, whereas all-wheel-drive cars have the ability to split the proportion of power to each wheel, either mechanically or electrically.

For example, the first-generation Audi R8 is all-wheel-drive, yet power is not distributed evenly across all four wheels. Instead, the Quattro all-wheel-drive system sends 70% of the car's grunt to the rear wheels, and just 30% to the front. In a four-wheel-drive car, such as the original Land Rover Defender, the front-to-rear split is an even 50%.