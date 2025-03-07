7 Of The Fastest AWD Sports Cars You Can Buy In 2025

All-wheel drive systems are heavy. Requiring thrust from two sets of wheels on your car means it's going to weigh more than vehicles with just front or rear-wheel drive. That said, having all-wheel drive can pay dividends.

Advertisement

Providing power to all four wheels means a vehicle will likely get off the line faster, leading to better acceleration from a stand still. And, if the car is powerful enough, it can overcome the added weight of an all-wheel drive system on its way to an impressive top speed. What's more, plenty of all-wheel drive sports cars can be driven year round. While lots of rear-wheel drive sports cars are covered and kept cozy in the garage during winter, these machines can be out enjoying the sights and sounds of a snowy mountain pass.

Some enthusiasts or automotive purists will tell you that a rear-wheel drive sports car is the only way to go, but there are plenty of examples of fun, fast, all-wheel drive vehicles that can toss aside that stereotype. Some are inexpensive, others are pricey, but there are fast vehicles with all-wheel drive across a wide range of vehicle segments. For a bit of balance, we've included some exotic supercars on this list that are all but unattainable for average humans, along with some basic options to balance things out — along with a few aspirational-but-still-pricey options in the middle. The prerequisites for all the cars on this list however, are that they're fast, fun, and equipped with all-wheel drive.

Advertisement