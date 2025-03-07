7 Of The Fastest AWD Sports Cars You Can Buy In 2025
All-wheel drive systems are heavy. Requiring thrust from two sets of wheels on your car means it's going to weigh more than vehicles with just front or rear-wheel drive. That said, having all-wheel drive can pay dividends.
Providing power to all four wheels means a vehicle will likely get off the line faster, leading to better acceleration from a stand still. And, if the car is powerful enough, it can overcome the added weight of an all-wheel drive system on its way to an impressive top speed. What's more, plenty of all-wheel drive sports cars can be driven year round. While lots of rear-wheel drive sports cars are covered and kept cozy in the garage during winter, these machines can be out enjoying the sights and sounds of a snowy mountain pass.
Some enthusiasts or automotive purists will tell you that a rear-wheel drive sports car is the only way to go, but there are plenty of examples of fun, fast, all-wheel drive vehicles that can toss aside that stereotype. Some are inexpensive, others are pricey, but there are fast vehicles with all-wheel drive across a wide range of vehicle segments. For a bit of balance, we've included some exotic supercars on this list that are all but unattainable for average humans, along with some basic options to balance things out — along with a few aspirational-but-still-pricey options in the middle. The prerequisites for all the cars on this list however, are that they're fast, fun, and equipped with all-wheel drive.
Toyota GR Corolla
Does the Toyota GR Corolla technically have four doors and a reasonably-sized back seat? Sure. Does that disqualify it as a fun all-wheel-drive sports car? Absolutely not. The GR Corolla is the true definition of a hot hatch. It's reasonably priced, has lots of power for its size, and it has just enough practicality to get by. It is powered by a small turbocharged 1.6-liter three-cylinder engine, but it's mighty — putting out as much as 300 horsepower and 295 lb-ft of torque. Gravel and track modes allow the driver to adjust torque distribution between the front and rear wheels, giving the GR Corolla a rally-ready attitude.
A six-speed manual is standard on the GR Corolla (a rarity, even amongst sports cars these days) but an 8-speed automatic is available, too. Going with the manual transmission increases engagement, though — and with a sports car, isn't that the point? Top speed for the plucky hatchback is 143 miles per hour, not bad for just three cylinders.
On the base trim level, called "Core," the GR Corolla has an MSRP of $41,995 (including $1,135 destination fee). The top trim Premium Plus with the automatic checks in at $48,650 — certainly more expensive than a standard Corolla hatchback, but reasonable when you consider the GR's level of performance.
BMW M4
You might not like the looks of BMW's "kidney" grilles, but disliking something doesn't make it any slower. Like many M cars before it, the M4 uses an inline-six cylinder engine, but in this application it's a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter six-cylinder engine. The standard M4 puts out 473 horsepower, while the Competition trim bumps things up to 503 horsepower, or 523 horsepower with the xDrive version.
The M4 CS, however, is the top of the range — producing 543 horsepower. BMW estimates that the combination of their 543-horsepower inline-six and xDrive all-wheel drive will get the M4 CS from 0-60 mph in just 3.2 seconds. With the right equipment, the M4 CS will reach a top speed of 188 miles per hour before the electronic limiter steps in. The BMW M8 has a higher top speed of 190 miles per hour, but it's much larger and more of a Grand Touring coupe than a sports car.
MSRP for the M4 CS starts at $124,625 (including $1,175 destination fee). To put things into perspective, that's almost triple the cost of a base-trim GR Corolla.
Chevrolet Corvette E-Ray
The standard C8 Corvette Stingray is a performance bargain. It's not cheap, but it provides a lot of power for the money and excellent driving dynamics. It has a top speed of 194 miles per hour thanks to the 495-horsepower 6.2-liter V8 that powers it, and it will accelerate from 0-60 mph in just 2.9 seconds, according to Chevrolet. All that for around $70,000 is hard to beat. Unfortunately, the standard C8 Stingray doesn't have all-wheel drive, but if you're willing to pay a bit more, the hybrid Corvette E-Ray has you covered.
According to Chevrolet, the E-Ray will go from 0-60 miles per hour in just 2.5 seconds, and it'll cross the quarter mile in just 10.5 seconds. Top speed for this hybrid-powered missile? 183 mph. It's a bit lower than the standard Stingray, but unless you commute to work via a shut-down air strip, the top speed probably won't be relevant for your daily driving needs.
Like the standard C8, the E-Ray uses a 6.2-liter V8 in the back, but up front, it uses an electric motor and a 1.9 kWh battery to produce 160 horsepower — with a total of 655 combined horsepower with the V8. Base prices for the E-Ray start around $106,000, and if you go for the top 3LZ trim convertible, MSRP is $124,850 (before destination and fees).
Mercedes-AMG GT63 S E Performance
It might have the GT (Grand Touring) letters in the name, but the Mercedes-AMG GT is certainly a rowdy two-door performance coupe, and it has the numbers to keep up with even the strongest competitors. Base models of the GT use a turbocharged 2.0-liter four-cylinder engine that makes an impressive 416 horsepower. The real spicy stuff starts with the upper trim levels, though, where the GT sports a twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 engine that makes between 469 and 603 horsepower. Add a hybrid setup to the mix, and things get really interesting.
The GT63 S E Performance uses an electric motor to increase power all the way up to 805 horsepower. Mercedes estimates that this powertrain will rocket the GT63 from 0-60 mph in just 2.7 seconds, on its way to a top speed of 199 miles per hour. Starting price for the GT63 S E Performance is $195,900 — almost double what the base GT 43 trim starts at ($105,900), but we'd be surprised if owners said it wasn't worth the price.
Porsche 911 Turbo S
Few sports cars are as iconic as the Porsche 911. The two-door icon has been around since 1963, and over a million models have been sold globally in that time frame. That might not seem a lot by regular car standards, but when it comes to expensive sports cars, it's an impressive number. Part of the 911's success comes from its variety of available configurations, with different power outputs and costs to match just about every 911-shopper's budget.
Standard 911 models like the Carrera are impressive, powered by a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter flat-six engine that makes 388 horsepower on base models. The Carrera S goes even further, bumping things up to 473 horsepower; and the hybrid-powered GTS makes a whopping 532 horsepower, but neither of them can hold a candle to the 911 Turbo S. The Turbo S uses a twin-turbocharged flat-six engine as well, but it's 3.7 liters and it produces 640 horsepower.
According to Porsche, that's enough power to take either the coupe or the convertible up to an insane top speed of 205 miles per hour (on the track, of course, and with summer performance tires). Top speeds like that don't come cheap though — the 911 Turbo S has a base price of $233,395 (including $1,995 destination fee, and $1,000 gas guzzler tax). That's before you add any of the fun options like wheels, seats, or Porsche's $14,750 option for Paint to Sample colors.
Ferrari SF90
If you're looking for a car with a lot of superlatives, look no further than the Ferrari SF90. It's the first mid-engine Ferrari to use all-wheel drive, and the first Ferrari with a plug-in hybrid. According to Ferrari, the SF90 provides the highest power output of any eight-cylinder vehicle it's ever produced. Pair the twin-turbocharged 4.0-liter V8 with Ferrari's three motor hybrid system and its 6.5 kWh battery, and you get power levels that are scarcely-believable: 1000 CV — also known as 986 horsepower.
Do a bit of math and you'll see that's more than three times the power level of something like the GR Corolla. Ferrari says those power levels are enough to get you from 0-60 mph in 2.5 seconds, but Car and Driver tested the SF90 and beat that claim handily — clocking an insane time of just 2.0 seconds flat.
A track focused version of the SF90 is also available, called the SF90XX, with 1,016 horsepower. The SF90XX has a top speed of 199 miles per hour, but standard models have a claimed top speed of 211 miles per hour. Good luck finding a runway long enough to test that claim. Prices for the SF90 range between $593,000 and $995,000 — but we wouldn't blame you if you round up to a cool million.
Lamborghini Revuelto
Exotic supercars like the SF90 aren't alone in their insanity — Lamborghini makes sure to have a spec sheet that'll assault your senses too (and a car to go along with it). The Lamborghini Revuelto also offers four-digit horsepower, hybrid-powered all-wheel drive, and a price tag that'll have most real estate agents blushing. Under the hood, the Revuelto uses a massive naturally-aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine. That engine makes 814 horsepower all on its own, but when you add three electric motors to the mix, its total output is 1,001 horsepower — more than the standard SF90, but not quite as much as the SF90XX.
In Car and Driver testing, the Revuelto accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 2.2 seconds — just two tenths off the Ferrari's pace and astonishingly quick by any other standard. Feel like silently cruising through your snowy neighborhood? No problem. The Revuelto can use one of its 13 different drive modes to go all-electric and move slowly without waking the neighbors. According to Lamborghini, the Revuelto's top speed is over 350 kilometers per hour — or 217 mph. If you can get your hands on one, the Revuelto will set you back at least $608,358.