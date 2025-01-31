Porsche 911 Turbo S Vs. Porsche 911 GT3: Which Is Faster?
It's a question arguably asked since the very first time the two cars lined up next to each other. Which one is faster? Though it seems like a rather simple question, it's actually deceptively complicated, and the answer reflects that. Sure, one could easily say, "Well, this one is faster, it has more power and accelerates better," and that's a valid answer. But that only applies to one direction — forwards, in a straight line. When you consider which is faster on, say, a racing circuit, then it becomes much trickier. Such is the case here, with two similarly-priced but very differently-equipped Porsche 911 models from the 992 generation: the Porsche 911 GT3 or the Porsche 911 Turbo S.
The debate over saving weight, or powering through it, traces its lineage right back to the very early days of motorsports. Vehicles often competed with drastically different engine sizes, compromising power for the sake of lightness or vice versa. And there's a pretty good rule of thumb for most of these cars: More power and weight means it's quicker in a straight line. Less power, but less weight, makes it corner better.
Of course, this is all relative, with lap times varying wildly depending on a huge number of factors. However, between two very similar body types like two modern 911 models, that's what you can expect. If all you want to do is compare top speed and acceleration, Porsche's website readily lists those; and the Turbo S easily wins, racing from 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds against the GT3's 3.2 seconds. Again, however, there's a difference between power and lightness on the race track. So let's see which one would win, not in a drag race, but around a circuit.
992 Turbo S: Raw, turbo-powered muscle
Firstly, let's get the pure numbers out of the way. The Turbo S, on paper, boasts about a 13% better power/weight ratio than the GT3 thanks to its 640-horsepower output. Generally speaking, turbo Porsches receive something of an infamous reputation, and for good reason. The original 930 Turbo wasn't nicknamed "Widowmaker" for nothing, after all. Modern Porsches generally eliminate that notorious turbo lag, or at least downsize it to much more manageable levels. Still, this level of power certainly commands respect. With that respect, though, you get an AWD beast of a car which may well feel faster. That really means this car's power band is more likely to suddenly shove you to the back of your seat when you hit the throttle.
However, that's largely beside the question; numbers-wise, it does very well on-track. In fact, in January 2021, it became the fastest production car to lap the Nordschleife on road tires — specifically Pirelli P-Zero NA1s — matching the 991's lap time. A few factors came into play here that helped it along as well.
Namely, the Turbo S is AWD and has an 8-speed automated manual gearbox, as opposed to the traditional 6-speed or available 7-speed on the GT3. This lets the Turbo S keep in the power band longer and put its power down more readily out of tight turns. It also stops very nicely, with 10mm larger front rotors than the 410mm factory brakes on the GT3. Which means, on point-and-shoot tracks or tracks with long straightaways, the Turbo S wins. Think of tracks like Road America, Road Atlanta, Daytona Sportscar, or infield Indianapolis.
992 GT3: Lightweight, track-focused handling prowess
By contrast, the 911 GT3 is essentially a homologation special, in the sense that it's more or less just an actual GT3 car, but "civilized." So you have a full interior with all the refinements, transmission options that (just barely) suit road driving, and the roll cage is nicely tucked away. However, that racing lineage still colors its driving experience, certainly on-track. So much so that some GT3 models are quite literally regulation-compliant right out of the gate, though that doesn't apply here.
The 992 GT3's driving style differs wildly from the Turbo S because of two important factors: aerodynamics, and weight. Let's start with the latter, namely its curb weight of 3,243 pounds with the 6-speed; and 3,278 lbs with the 7-speed. These figures cut over 400 pounds off the Turbo S — even more if you spring for the GT3 RS model. That's a substantial weight saving, and in addition, the GT3's suspension suits track-focused driving more, being derived from the previous generation's racing variant.
And secondly, let's discuss the GT3's aerodynamics. The Porsche 911 platform represents one of the most rear-biased track cars out there, with a 40/60 weight distribution in today's 992. To counter its inherent tendency to "swing" around, modern 911s heavily rely on aerodynamics and suspension, and the GT3 categorically wins here. It boasts a swan-neck rear wing, more aggressive front slipper, underbody aero elements with diffuser, and smoothed side profile. So in the twisty bits, assuming they're both on summer tires, the GT3 wins out thanks to its aero and lighter body.
Let's run the numbers between two 911 variants
Enough theory-crafting, what do the actual lap times say? Starting with the Turbo S, it holds a firm lead in terms of acceleration and braking, giving it a distinct edge on tracks with long straights tracks such as Monza. But for the vast majority of the time, the GT3 wins, and there's a couple reasons for that. Firstly, the GT3 comes factory-equipped with one of several very grippy tires, most prominently wearing Michelin Cup 2 tires. While the power discrepancy certainly is a factor, the GT3 carries more speed through corners, and therefore spends less time needing to accelerate back up to speed than the Turbo S.
In practice, this means that on shorter, more technical tracks like Laguna Seca, the GT3 beats the Turbo S. Likewise, medium-speed tracks like Hockenheim GP demonstrate similar results, with the GT3's time a full two seconds faster than the Turbo S. Even with a one-second wiggle room to account for driver error, this leaves the GT3 the objectively faster car in terms of practical, consistent pace around a circuit.
However, the fact that it's RWD means that it's far less forgiving for newcomers, despite the light weight, suspension, tires, and responsive engine. By contrast, the Turbo S's AWD favors a more understeer-heavy approach and is far more compliant, as mentioned by Steve Sutcliffe's direct on-track comparison for Auto Express. All that is to say, the GT3 has the potential to be faster around a track, but it is a precision instrument. By contrast, the Turbo S might be slower, but it's largely easier to drive fast. So for professionals on-track, the GT3 wins. For amateurs or people looking for raw performance, the Turbo S dominates the GT3.