Porsche 911 Turbo S Vs. Porsche 911 GT3: Which Is Faster?

It's a question arguably asked since the very first time the two cars lined up next to each other. Which one is faster? Though it seems like a rather simple question, it's actually deceptively complicated, and the answer reflects that. Sure, one could easily say, "Well, this one is faster, it has more power and accelerates better," and that's a valid answer. But that only applies to one direction — forwards, in a straight line. When you consider which is faster on, say, a racing circuit, then it becomes much trickier. Such is the case here, with two similarly-priced but very differently-equipped Porsche 911 models from the 992 generation: the Porsche 911 GT3 or the Porsche 911 Turbo S.

The debate over saving weight, or powering through it, traces its lineage right back to the very early days of motorsports. Vehicles often competed with drastically different engine sizes, compromising power for the sake of lightness or vice versa. And there's a pretty good rule of thumb for most of these cars: More power and weight means it's quicker in a straight line. Less power, but less weight, makes it corner better.

Of course, this is all relative, with lap times varying wildly depending on a huge number of factors. However, between two very similar body types like two modern 911 models, that's what you can expect. If all you want to do is compare top speed and acceleration, Porsche's website readily lists those; and the Turbo S easily wins, racing from 0-60 mph in just 2.6 seconds against the GT3's 3.2 seconds. Again, however, there's a difference between power and lightness on the race track. So let's see which one would win, not in a drag race, but around a circuit.

