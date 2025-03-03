4 Of The Worst Cars Built In The 1970s

One can scarcely talk about the 1970s without mentioning a concept that's almost entirely alien to today's market full of crossovers, trucks, and SUVs. That's the personal luxury coupe. Like the name suggests, these coupes were designed for luxury, meaning they were often really long, covered in shag carpet and leather (or imitation leather), and more often than not were powered by a huge V8.

The Ford Thunderbird from the era was one of the better known executions of this concept. In some cases, like the models from the 1950s and 1960s, it worked well. In 1974, it was starting to get a little bloated, and that's not in a metaphorical sense. It was a two-door car that weighed 5,068 pounds and was 224.8 inches long. A new Chevy Tahoe is 210.7 inches long.

In 1974, a 460 cubic-inch V8 became the standard powerplant. That all sounds great until you see that it only makes 224 horsepower. A 7.5-liter V8 making less power than a new Toyota Camry is frankly ridiculous. The 1974 Ford Thunderbird was roughly the size of a city block, and made a laughable amount of power.