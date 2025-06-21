8 Subaru Models With Terrible Resale Value

Buying a Subaru usually feels like a safe bet. The brand is reliable, practical, and ready for anything the roads throw at it. Its vehicles typically offer a steady cruise, whether you're on the city streets or on muddy trails. But if you're thinking long-term and resale value matters to you, not every Subaru is a winner. Some models lose value faster than you want. While Subaru has its cult following, a few of its vehicles have quietly earned a reputation for disappointing resale returns.

Subaru has done plenty right. It is far from the worst car brand for depreciation. Its flagship models, such as the Outback and Forester, are testament to this. They have practically become household names thanks to their ability to retain value in the aftermarkets. But, the same can't be said for some of its other models. Some Subarus have not aged well. They came out underpowered, overpriced, or simply too weird for the mainstream market. A few were ahead of their time. But most were just not good enough.

Whatever the reason, resale value tells a story. It could be one of the discontinued nameplates, underwhelming hybrids, or even overly expensive turbocharged trims. What's certain is that it's not the kind of story Subaru likes to put in ads. And, when the dust settles, used car buyers tend to stay away from them, driving resale values into the ground. With that in mind, here are eight Subaru models with terrible resale values.