10 American Cars That Are Not Made In The USA

General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler have long sold vehicles in the USA that were manufactured in other countries. Before GM sold Opel and Vauxhall, its European divisions, it supplied several models that wore American nameplates, such as the Saturn Astra (a rebadged Opel Astra). General Motors also sold the Pontiac GTO and G8, rebadged Holdens from its Australian division. Before Ford of Europe discontinued the Mondeo world car platform, it was the basis of U.S. models like the Contour and the Fusion. As far back as the '80s, the crossover partnership of Chrysler and Mitsubishi produced cars like the Chrysler and Dodge-branded Conquest.

In other cases, models with traditionally American nameplates were manufactured in foreign factories belonging to the Big Three. General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (the current owner of Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram) have manufacturing histories in Mexico and Canada dating back a century. The proximity of Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit led to the Canadian city becoming a major center of car making. Mexican factories, known as maquiladoras, offered a duty-free way for American companies in the 1960s to take advantage of lower labor costs in that country. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) of 1994 expanded Canadian and Mexican production.

Today, Canada and Mexico remain important sources of foreign production for American-badged models, but manufacturing has also expanded to Asian factories, as we'll see below. We'll even see a model built in Italy. The following cars and trucks were manufactured for the current American market, but not made in the United States, based on the country of final assembly. Most manufacturers will have one representative vehicle on this list.

