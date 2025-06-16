10 American Cars That Are Not Made In The USA
General Motors, Ford, and Chrysler have long sold vehicles in the USA that were manufactured in other countries. Before GM sold Opel and Vauxhall, its European divisions, it supplied several models that wore American nameplates, such as the Saturn Astra (a rebadged Opel Astra). General Motors also sold the Pontiac GTO and G8, rebadged Holdens from its Australian division. Before Ford of Europe discontinued the Mondeo world car platform, it was the basis of U.S. models like the Contour and the Fusion. As far back as the '80s, the crossover partnership of Chrysler and Mitsubishi produced cars like the Chrysler and Dodge-branded Conquest.
In other cases, models with traditionally American nameplates were manufactured in foreign factories belonging to the Big Three. General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis (the current owner of Chrysler, Dodge, and Ram) have manufacturing histories in Mexico and Canada dating back a century. The proximity of Windsor, Ontario, to Detroit led to the Canadian city becoming a major center of car making. Mexican factories, known as maquiladoras, offered a duty-free way for American companies in the 1960s to take advantage of lower labor costs in that country. The North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) of 1994 expanded Canadian and Mexican production.
Today, Canada and Mexico remain important sources of foreign production for American-badged models, but manufacturing has also expanded to Asian factories, as we'll see below. We'll even see a model built in Italy. The following cars and trucks were manufactured for the current American market, but not made in the United States, based on the country of final assembly. Most manufacturers will have one representative vehicle on this list.
Buick Envista
Buick began building the compact Envista crossover SUV at its plant in Bupyeong, South Korea, on June 8, 2023, for the 2024 model year. It's one of three GM models built in that facility at the time of the Envista's launch; The other two included the Buick Encore GX and the Chevrolet Trailblazer. GM Korea's company page describes GM as "the largest foreign direct investor in Korea's manufacturing industry." The Bupyeong complex, situated in Incheon, also serves as the headquarters of GM Korea. GM's other factories in Korea include the Changwon Plant and the Boryeong Plant. GM also operates the Cheongna Proving Ground in Incheon.
The Envista was a new model name applied to an all-new SUV when it launched. The Bupyeong factory builds it for the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The Envista is also built in China, where Buick is considered a premium brand and recently announced an increase in sales. GM's Chinese partnership, SAIC-GM, owns the plant where Buicks are built for the Chinese market, but North American Envistas are only produced at the Bupyeong factory in Korea.
Our reviewer was impressed with the first drive of a Buick Envista. In addition to its sharp, futuristic looks and coupe-like profile, it drives like a vehicle that costs more than its roughly $25,000 base price would suggest. When it was introduced for the 2024 model year, Car and Driver praised its "well-controlled ride, precise steering, and a firm brake pedal." They called out its 137-horsepower engine and lack of all-wheel drive, however.
Chevy Silverado/Silverado HD
Few models carry more of a rugged American aura than the Silverado, but some variants of the popular pickup are built in Silao, Mexico, and Oshawa, Ontario, Canada. While some models of the Silverado are manufactured in Fort Wayne, Indiana, others are built at Silao, along with a Mexico-only version of the Silverado called the Cheyenne. Meanwhile, both light-duty Silverado 1500 and heavy-duty Silverado models are assembled in Oshawa.
The General Motors Oshawa Assembly Plant covers 5.1 million square feet for manufacturing and an additional 2.9 million square feet of supplier parks. Its history dates back to before 1953, when it produced McLaughlin Buicks, and it also built Chevrolets even before GM's merger in 1918. It officially became a GM facility in 1953. The facility has received 29 J.D. Power awards for quality and customer satisfaction. It has manufactured vehicles for Buick, Chevrolet, Cadillac, Oldsmobile, and Pontiac over the course of its long history. It employs 2,690 employees.
The General Motors Silao facility, located in Silao, Guanajuato, Mexico, spans 26.5 million square feet. Since 1996, it has built both vehicles and propulsion systems, manufacturing the Silverado and Cheyenne pickup trucks as well as GMC Sierra pickups. The facility's Propulsion Systems Assembly operation produces a range of V-8 engines, including 4.8-liter, 5.3-liter, 6.0-liter, and 6.2-liter variants, along with transmissions for rear-wheel drive vehicles. The Silao plant's ability to build complete vehicles and powertrains makes it an important facility for GM.
Chevy Equinox
Most manufacturers on our list are represented by one model, but since Chevrolet manufactures quite a few models outside the U.S., it's worth including one more bowtie-badged product: the Chevrolet Equinox. One of the most reliable Chevy SUVs, the Equinox is now manufactured for the North American market exclusively in GM's San Luis Potosi plant in Mexico. This facility began operations in 2008 with its Assembly and Stamping plant, followed by the opening of its Transmission Plant in 2009. Operations grew with a $420 million investment in 2012 for Chevrolet Trax production and GM's broader $5 billion investment across Mexico from 2013 through 2018.
The plant employs over 5,000 workers and has become a key operation within General Motors. The San Luis Potosi factory has also distinguished itself as an environmental leader, earning an award for Environmental Excellence in 2017 for sustainable development and pollution minimization technologies. It became the first plant in General Motors' history to implement a zero liquid discharge system in 2008, using water treatment technology that eliminates liquid waste discharge and significantly reduces groundwater extraction and usage, an important factor given local environmental conditions where water use is restricted.
The Equinox is a fourth-generation model that was redesigned for the 2025 model year. This compact SUV starts at $28,600 and is available with all-wheel drive. Reviewers praise its more truck-like appearance, numerous safety features, updated transmission options, and all-terrain tires. The new transmissions help to get the most out of its relatively underpowered 175-horsepower engine. There's also an upcoming EV version.
Chrysler Pacifica/Voyager
Stellantis's assembly plant in Windsor, Ontario, Canada, is the sole factory producing its Chrysler-branded minivans for the global market, including the United States. This includes both the Pacifica and Voyager vans, the latter of which is fitted with parts from before the Pacifica's 2021 facelift to create a de-contented version of the Pacifica. These vans (including a hybrid version of the Pacifica) are the only vehicles currently in Chrysler's lineup, making the Windsor factory central to the brand's operations.
The Windsor Assembly Plant spans 4.4 million square feet on 177 acres of land. It opened in 1928 and has built Plymouths, Dodges, DeSotos, and Chryslers, as well as a convertible for the 1939 Royal Tour. It has even built the Volkswagen Routan, which was a rebadged Chrysler minivan sold in the late 2000s. The plant's history with minivans dates to 1983 and has included vans fitted with innovative features like Stow 'n Go seating. The Windsor facility received part of a $2.8 billion investment in 2022 to update Stellantis' Canadian factories for electric vehicle (EV) production.
The Pacifica is one of a small number of highly rated minivans with all-wheel drive. Reviewers still praise the Stow 'n Go seating system, which folds the second-row seats into the floor for extra cargo room. Its upscale interior and available all-wheel drive are also high points. Fuel economy and performance are called out as weak points. Similar points apply to the nearly identical Voyager.
Dodge Hornet
Dodge's sporty Hornet SUV is built in Campania, Italy, which is perhaps an unexpected birthplace for a Dodge. This unusual provenance results from the Hornet sharing a platform with the Alfa Romeo Tonale, since both marques are among the car brands that Stellantis owns. The Dodge is the lower-priced of the two, while the Alfa is more upscale. Both models are built at Stellantis's Pomigliano d'Arco Assembly Plant in Campania, Italy. This facility also builds the Fiat Panda.
The factory, also called the Giambattista Vico plant, is located in Naples and is one of the Stellantis Group's most advanced facilities. It was built by Alfa Romeo in 1968 and has manufactured more than 5 million vehicles since. Over the decades, it has won numerous awards, including a World Class Manufacturing (WCM) Silver certification in 2012, followed by the WCM Gold Medal in 2013. The plant was extensively refurbished in 2021 to enable it to build hybrid vehicles.
The Dodge Hornet's distinguishing feature is a sporty demeanour delivered at a price that starts under $32,000. Its turbocharged 268-horsepower four-cylinder gives it strong straight-line acceleration, with handling that's a notch above what most compact SUVs deliver. Car and Driver observed a 0-60 time of just 5.7 seconds. It achieves these numbers at a considerably lower price than its Alfa Romeo cousin.
Ford Maverick
The compact Ford Maverick pickup is one of two vehicles assembled at Ford's plant in Hermosillo in the Mexican state of Sonora. The factory has been in operation for decades. This facility also builds the Bronco Sport SUV. When it first opened in 1986, the Hermosillo plant could build 130,000 vehicles per year, but production capacity has since increased. Today, it covers 1.65 million square feet on 279 acres and employs 3,650 people. It was originally a joint venture between Ford and Mazda, but is now fully owned by Ford.
Hermosillo is a cutting-edge factory in multiple aspects. It has been awarded top ratings for productivity, taking just 20.78 hours to assemble a vehicle. It has also reduced its water usage by 40% and can draw on its own wells during times of water shortage. Over the decades, it has been used to build Fords, Mazdas, Lincolns, and Mercurys. It received a $1 billion upgrade in 2002, along with a 1.75 million-square-foot supplier park near its site.
The Maverick was a hit right away when it was introduced in 2022, and continues to win praise today. Car and Driver has named it to its Ten Best list every year since its introduction, and notes that "the Maverick is still a highly likeable little truck." For 2025, the hybrid model received all-wheel drive, and a new version called the Lobo was added to the Maverick lineup. Our reviewer's first drive of the 2025 Ford Maverick found that the "Lobo steals the show."
GMC Terrain
GMC's entry-level SUV, the Terrain, is built exclusively in the San Luis Potosi factory in Mexico. This doesn't come as a surprise when considering that the Terrain shares a platform with the Chevy Equinox, which, as we saw earlier, is also built in San Luis Potosi. The Terrain is assembled there for the global market, but since it's the only GMC model sold in Mexico, that makes it special for this factory. In fact, GMC held a separate event to unveil the 2025 model in Mexico to highlight its importance in that country.
The previous two generations of the Terrain were also built at San Luis Potosi, beginning in April of 2017. More than 700,000 units have been assembled there since, with 98% being exported to the United States and Canada. This emphasis on building the Terrain mainly for export will continue with the current model. In addition to the USA and Canada, the new Terrain will be sent to new markets, including the Middle East.
The all-new 2025 Terrain features updated, more rugged styling that mirrors its larger GMC siblings. It remains a compact crossover SUV anchoring the entry level of GMC's lineup. Its roomy interior also received a redesign. With a starting price around $30,000, it comes fully equipped with safety features like Emergency Braking and Blind Zone Steering Assist.
Jeep Compass
Jeep has been building the Compass in Mexico for the U.S market, but uncertainty over tariffs in the spring of 2025 caused Stellantis to pause exporting the Mexican-built Jeeps to the USA. Plans to shift some US-bound production to a plant in Brampton, Ontario, have also been put on hold. In the meantime, Compass production was set to begin in Melfi, Italy, later in 2025, although at press time it wasn't certain whether those models would be exported to the USA.
Stellantis is going full speed ahead on building the new 2026 Compass for the European market in Melfi, however. It will ride on the Stellantis STLA Medium platform. The new Jeep is a collaborative effort between engineers in Italy and the United States, resulting in a truly global model. The Melfi factory places a priority on automation and sustainability. The STLA Medium platform has been specifically designed to support EV drivetrains, although gas and hybrid vehicles can be built on it, as well.
The redesigned 2026 Compass will be the first model to ride the STLA platform in the U.S. It will offer more rugged looks and a design language similar to its Grand Cherokee older sibling. A much chunkier, squared-off exterior hints at off-road capabilities. Inside, drivers are greeted by a cleaner, more modern cockpit than previous Compasses. A hybrid drivetrain will be available.
Lincoln Nautilus
Lincoln moved production of its Nautilus SUV to China as part of its 2024 redesign. The previous-generation Nautilus was already being built in China for that country's own domestic consumption, while the U.S. market received Nautilus models built in Ontario, Canada. However, the Canadian plant is being converted to produce EV battery packs, so Lincoln decided to produce the new Nautilus in its Chongqing factory in China.
This plant's full name is the Changan Ford Chongqing Vehicle Operations. Changan Ford is a 50/50 joint venture between Ford and Changan Automobile. The combined company primarily focuses on developing EVs, but also builds internal combustion-powered Ford models, including the Lincoln Nautilus.
Pricing for the Nautilus in the US starts at about $55,500 and rises to $78,000 for top trim levels. The 2025 model is nearly identical to the redesigned model from last year, aside from the addition of a multi-sensory relaxation feature called Rejuvenate. A four-year subscription to BlueCruise hands-free driving now comes standard, too. This is the icing on a pretty tasty luxury SUV cake, with last year's redesign giving the SUV a terrific upscale look and providing the Nautilus with a huge interior display that stretches the entire length of the dashboard. It's also spacious and comfortable and comes with all-wheel drive standard.
Ram 2500/3500 Heavy Duty
Heavy-duty Ram pickup trucks and chassis cabs are manufactured at Stellantis's plant in Saltillo, Mexico. This 212,850-square-foot factory opened in 1995 and has been building Ram models like the Mega Cab since 2005. It sits on 49 acres in the Mexican state of Coahuila. By 2009, it had already built four million vehicles. In the fall of 2024, Stellantis announced plans to expand Saltillo's capacity as its U.S.-based truck factory neared its production limits. This led to unconfirmed reports that Ram would shift some light-duty Ram 1500 production to Saltillo, along with heavy-duty trucks.
For 2025, the Ram Heavy Duty lineup was updated to boost the Cummins 6.7-liter Turbo Diesel engine to 430 horsepower and 1,075 lb-ft of torque. The other available motor is a 6.4-liter Hemi V8. LED headlights are now standard. The shifter has been restored to the steering column, replacing a twist dial. The huge Uconnect 5 screen and wireless charging pads bring a high-tech touch to the interior. The Tow/Haul mode makes driving with a huge trailer easy.