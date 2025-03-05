4 Highly-Rated Minivans That Come With AWD

The Volkswagen Microbus first launched in the 1950s, but rose to popularity in the 1960s as an emblem of the counterculture. The Microbus not only offered extra space which allowed larger groups of young people to travel together, it was also relatively easy to customize. And owners were known to adorn the exterior with symbolism, potent phrases, and other decorative elements.

Fast-forward to 2025, and this German automaker has brought back the nostalgia of the '60s Microbus, but with a twist. The all-electric ID. Buzz, comes in several trims, but if you're looking for an all-wheel drive model, you'll have to opt for either the ID. Buzz Pro S Plus with 4MOTION or ID. Buzz 1st Edition with 4MOTION.

With 4MOTION, the ID. Buzz comes equipped with dual electric motors that provide the equivalent of 335 horsepower. This AWD EV is quick too, performing 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 5.5 seconds, much faster than the rear-wheel option which managed a slower 6.7 seconds.

In terms of this new EVs reception, our 2025 VW ID. Buzz review named it a SlashGear editor's choice, it also made the editor's choice for Car and Driver. Many expert outlets noted its voluminous interior, sentimental appeal, and 5-star crash rating with the Euro NCAP. However, it's not all peace and love with the ID. Buzz, as its range is only an EPA estimated 234 miles, and the starting price for the all-wheel drive is an eye-watering $67,995.

