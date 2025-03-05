4 Highly-Rated Minivans That Come With AWD
The term "minivan" was popularized in the '80s, but few know about the world's first minivan and the man who built it, several decades earlier. These vehicles have unique characteristics that set them apart, like sliding rear doors, an abundance of three-row passenger space and cargo room. In fact, we put together a list of new minivans with the most cargo space in 2024, and the figures are decidedly impressive.
But what if you're interested in the advantages that come with a minivan, but you also want all-wheel drive? For example, perhaps you reside in a region that experiences significant winter snowfall, or want to ensure enhanced traction when venturing through areas with steep roads. Fortunately, there are some fantastic recent all-wheel drive minivan options, along with a classic, still remembered for its outstanding reviews. While some may mock the minivan for being "uncool," many current owners of one had the same thought initially, until they got behind the wheel and changed their mind.
2025 Volkswagen ID. Buzz Pro S Plus with 4MOTION
The Volkswagen Microbus first launched in the 1950s, but rose to popularity in the 1960s as an emblem of the counterculture. The Microbus not only offered extra space which allowed larger groups of young people to travel together, it was also relatively easy to customize. And owners were known to adorn the exterior with symbolism, potent phrases, and other decorative elements.
Fast-forward to 2025, and this German automaker has brought back the nostalgia of the '60s Microbus, but with a twist. The all-electric ID. Buzz, comes in several trims, but if you're looking for an all-wheel drive model, you'll have to opt for either the ID. Buzz Pro S Plus with 4MOTION or ID. Buzz 1st Edition with 4MOTION.
With 4MOTION, the ID. Buzz comes equipped with dual electric motors that provide the equivalent of 335 horsepower. This AWD EV is quick too, performing 0 to 60 miles per hour in just 5.5 seconds, much faster than the rear-wheel option which managed a slower 6.7 seconds.
In terms of this new EVs reception, our 2025 VW ID. Buzz review named it a SlashGear editor's choice, it also made the editor's choice for Car and Driver. Many expert outlets noted its voluminous interior, sentimental appeal, and 5-star crash rating with the Euro NCAP. However, it's not all peace and love with the ID. Buzz, as its range is only an EPA estimated 234 miles, and the starting price for the all-wheel drive is an eye-watering $67,995.
2022 Toyota Sienna XLE Woodland Edition AWD
First released the in the late '90s, the Toyota Sienna has been a strong seller for the Japanese automaker, setting a personal sales record in 2006, with over 163,000 units sold, per GoodcarBadCar.net. While there are several excellent production years to choose from, the 2022 is one of the best Toyota Sienna years to buy, and the XLE Woodland Edition features all-wheel drive standard.
With a 2.5-liter four-cylinder combined with an electric motor, the Sienna can output 245 horsepower. Owners have praised this minivan's efficiency, with one review stating (via Cars.com), "Amazing fuel efficiency, 42 miles per gallon, all-wheel drive." While others have remarked how well the Sienna handled challenging conditions. For example, one driver reported (via Edmunds.com), "Capable AWD certainly helps and I have used it multiple times in [a] lot of snow successfully."
Expert reviews pointed out the convenience of certain optional features such as ottomans, an integrated vacuum, and even a mini fridge. Being geared primarily toward families, Toyota's minivan also boasts the IIHS Top Safety Pick, and a NHTSA 5-star side-impact crash rating. However, some automotive outlets did express the performance felt lackluster compared to some alternatives, and considering the Sienna is only available in a hybrid version, it may turn away those not looking for a combination powertrain.
2025 Chrysler Pacifica with all-wheel drive option
With Chrysler being the automaker who first brought the modern minivan to market over four decades ago, you'd hope it would still offer one of the best options today. Fortunately, not only are the new Pacifica models being received warmly by critics, but it also offers an optional all-wheel drive powertrain.
The base trim is called the "select" and with all-wheel drive, it's listed as starting at $45,445. But while the all-wheel drive option boosts the price a bit, this is still one of the cheapest cars with a V6 engine you can buy new today. With 3.6 liters purring underneath the hood, this minivan outputs an ample 287 horsepower. While its exterior can seem boxy at certain angles, this minivan doesn't hesitate off the line, with a 0 to 60 time of 8.3 seconds.
One of the highest rated features mentioned across several reviews is the stow 'n go seating system, which offers arguably the best option for expansive cargo space. The second-row seats fold down into a hidden compartment underneath, and the third-row folds flat, giving you enough room to haul bulky items like full sheets of plywood with ease.
Kelly Blue Book rated the 2025 Chrysler Pacifica a 4.5 out of 5, praising its optional all-wheel drive powertrain for those who want better traction during inclement weather. Motor Trend praised Pacifica's easy-to-use media center, and remarked that it offered a tight, and refined driving experience, that was especially notable for a minivan.
2004 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT AWD
The Dodge Caravan arrived in 1984 and was the first minivan as we know them today. This influential vehicle had a long production life until Dodge discontinued the Grand Caravan in 2020. It was the first to offer the still popular stow 'n go seating system, which automotive outlets of the time described in terms similar to wizardry. MotorWeek.org felt that after some time behind the wheel of the 2004 Dodge Grand Caravan, the automaker had crafted perhaps the best conveyance to date, for children and bulky furniture.
To get the all-wheel drive option, you must select the SXT AWD trim. But many have found all-wheel drive a worthwhile add-on offering enhanced grip, specifically in the snow. While not nearly as potent performance-wise as some of the options today, the Grand Caravan still outputs 215 horsepower from its 3.8-liter V6.
Other memorable features include premium quality seating with ergonomic padding that made traveling even in the second-row comfortable. In fact, regarding the passenger experience, one reviewer (via Edmunds.com) explained, "We test drove the Honda Odyssey and the Toyota Sienna minivan because of the rave reviews, but they were just too plain with a stiff ride and a utilitarian interior."
Finally, the 2004 Grand Caravan has among the fewest reported complaints among the decades of data found on CarComplaints.com. While not every production year over the course of this minivan's lifespan was stellar, 2004 is considered above average among many reviewers in terms of reliability.