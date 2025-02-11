6 Of The Cheapest Cars With V6 Engines
While the first car with a V8 engine was made in 1905, other configurations arrived much later. The 1962 Buick LeSabre was the first American car to feature a V6, and there were some key factors that made the Buick 3800 V6 so special.
With three cylinders on each side across from one another, forming the shape of the letter "V," the V6 has been a popular powertrain due to its efficient design, which takes up less space, and is lighter, than the V8. But the least expensive vehicles are usually equipped with smaller engines than the V-6, like the three-cylinder 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage, which starts at $16,695. If you want to step up to a V6 engine, you'll need to spend more than double the cost of the compact Mirage.
But there are several new cars around $40,000 that offer a V6. With this list, we're using "cars" in a general sense, so don't expect it to be confined to sedans and sports cars. In fact, some of the cheapest options with a V6 are found in SUVs, trucks, and even a minivan.
$36,390: 2025 Kia Telluride LX
The Telluride is a three-row midsize SUV that includes a comprehensive standard feature package and a V6 powertrain, offering drivers a lot of value. We got some time behind the wheel of the luxurious 2024 Kia Telluride, and were impressed by its spacious interior, but thought the engine could've been more efficient.
The Telluride comes equipped with a 3.8L V6 that generates 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. With a healthy amount of output, this Kia can tow up to 5,000 pounds and offers a sport driving mode that tightens up the throttle and lets the engine reach higher rpms. By opting for a V6 powertrain on its Telluride, Kia was able to offer greater power and a more refined ride than some of its four-cylinder rivals.
However, arguably the most attractive aspect of the Kia Telluride is the 17 driver assistance systems included with the base model. This technology includes automatic emergency braking, blind spot detection, and rear cross-traffic collision-avoidance assistance.
$36,495: 2025 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo A
The Grand Cherokee was unveiled at a 1992 automotive showcase, and has been going strong ever since, now in its fifth generation. For those looking for a five-passenger SUV (two-row model) that also offers capable performance (not to mention 22 mpg combined), this Jeep is a great option.
With a 3.6L V6 humming under the hood, the Grand Cherokee produces 293 horsepower and can pull up to 6,200 pounds. The V6 Pentastar engine debuted in 2011 and has been used in multiple vehicles across Stellantis-owned brands including Chrysler, Dodge, and Jeep. The Pentastar (named for the five points on Chrysler's onetime star logo) includes several enhancements over previous offerings by improving output while also reducing weight, with updates like variable valve timing and aluminum block construction.
While the base model is certainly positioned at an attractive price, there are nine trim levels that can bump up the cost considerably. And the introductory trim, the Laredo A, doesn't come in a 4x4 configuration, which means you won't get the full off-road Jeep experience.
$36,800: 2025 Hyundai Palisade SE
The Hyundai Palisade was launched in 2020 as a three-row SUV that provided an upscale look and feel at an economical price. Not much has changed since, as we got to experience this vehicle first-hand in our 2024 Hyundai Palisade review. The 2025 iteration features a robust naturally aspirated 3.8L V6 under the hood that can output 291 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque.
Among the features of the Palisade's V6 is that it uses something called the Atkinson cycle, which alters the timing of the engine. The benefit of using the Atkinson cycle is more efficient performance: 19 mpg city and 26 mpg on the highway for 22 mpg combined.
Beyond its V6 powertrain, the most attractive aspect of Hyundai's Palisade is that it comes equipped with several luxury features buyers typically don't get at this price. For example, you get a sizeable 12.3-inch media touchscreen, USB charging ports in the second row, LED daytime running lights, and satin chrome door handles.
$37,065: 2025 Ford F-150 XL
It isn't just SUVs offering an economical entry into V6 powertrains, but pickups as well. And not just any model, but a Ford F-Series truck, which led the industry with 732,139 units sold in 2024, per Statista.com. The next closest competitor is Chevy with the Silverado, but its base model 1500 comes with a four-cylinder engine that can't quite match the output of the F-150 XL.
The Ford F-150 XL comes with a 2.7L V6 EcoBoost engine, introduced in 2014. Ford's V6 makes an impressive 325 horsepower and 400 pound-feet of torque. This translates into 7,500 pounds of towing capacity with the 4x2 XL model.
Unlike the previous examples on this list, the V6 EcoBoost that comes in the F-150 includes twin turbochargers. Using forced air induction, as opposed to a naturally aspirated configuration, this light-duty truck is both quick off the line and efficient, achieving 19 miles to the gallon overall fuel economy.
$40,150: 2025 Honda Ridgeline Sport
The Honda Ridgeline is the automaker's only pickup model, and has been around since 2006. With a 3.5L V6 engine, this truck produces 280 horsepower and 262 pound-feet of torque. With its direct-injected configuration, Honda's V6 combines nimble performance with efficiency and helps the Ridgeline achieve a towing capacity of up to 5,000 pounds.
We went hands-on recently with the slightly more expensive 2024 Honda Ridgeline Trailsport and liked its trim styling, but felt its off-road capability didn't stack up against the competition. The Ridgeline Sport does come with Honda's i-VTM4 all-wheel drive system, thoush, and its torque-vectoring technology improves grip in inclement weather. The V6 truck also includes intelligent traction management, which offers modes including snow, mud, and sand.
While reviews tout the Ridgeline's smooth ride, it doesn't offer the same level of customization as other truck brands. For example, there isn't any variation in terms of cab size or the rear bed.
$42,450: Chrysler Pacifica Select
The minivan arrived in 1983, and brought with it the now-iconic sliding side door, popular with families. The Pacifica started its life as a crossover SUV in 2004, but following a hiatus, it returned as a minivan, replacing the Town & Country.
The Chrysler Pacifica uses the same 3.6L Pentastar V6 as the Grand Cherokee, although it makes a few less horsepower than the Jeep. If you opt for an add-on package, it can tow up to 3,600 pounds, a bit over half the towing capacity of the Grand Cherokee, but top of its class among minivans. And it beats the Jeep in fuel economy, with some expert reviewers achieving up to 31 miles to the gallon highway.
One of the Pacifica's major draws is its Stow 'n Go seats, which transform the rear cabin by folding into the floor, accommodating large cargo easily. The Select trim also includes some additional comfort features like a heated steering wheel and heated front seats. (We spent some time with the much pricier 2024 Chrysler Pacifica Plug-In Hybrid, and found it efficient and unpretentious, but had some concerns about its dependability.)