6 Of The Cheapest Cars With V6 Engines

While the first car with a V8 engine was made in 1905, other configurations arrived much later. The 1962 Buick LeSabre was the first American car to feature a V6, and there were some key factors that made the Buick 3800 V6 so special.

Advertisement

With three cylinders on each side across from one another, forming the shape of the letter "V," the V6 has been a popular powertrain due to its efficient design, which takes up less space, and is lighter, than the V8. But the least expensive vehicles are usually equipped with smaller engines than the V-6, like the three-cylinder 2024 Mitsubishi Mirage, which starts at $16,695. If you want to step up to a V6 engine, you'll need to spend more than double the cost of the compact Mirage.

But there are several new cars around $40,000 that offer a V6. With this list, we're using "cars" in a general sense, so don't expect it to be confined to sedans and sports cars. In fact, some of the cheapest options with a V6 are found in SUVs, trucks, and even a minivan.

Advertisement