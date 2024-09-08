8 New Minivans With The Most Cargo Space In 2024
Minivans are some of the most versatile vehicles you can find on the market. Ever since the creation of the world's first minivan, this type of ride was designed to be lighter and more maneuverable than full-sized trucks while still having plenty of space. If you have a big family that constantly goes on road trips, or if you often buy a lot of large items at once, a minivan might turn out to be a pretty good option. But just how much cargo space will you actually be able to use?
When it comes to minivans, cargo space can vary greatly depending on your needs. You can consistently get over 100 cubic feet of space with all chairs folded no matter what modern choice you go for, but your options become limited if you want to fit more people inside. To keep this in mind, this article will focus on the cargo space of eight modern minivans with the seats unfolded, making it clear how much space is available at a bare minimum. This article will also focus solely on modern minivans, counting vehicles from the 2020 model year onward.
Dodge Grand Caravan — 31.3 cubic feet
The Dodge Grand Caravan is one of the oldest vehicles on this list thanks to its 2020 model year being its latest version. It also ends up having the lowest amount of cargo space with all seats up, offering around 31.3 cubic feet. This number jumps up to 140.3 cubic feed when all seats are folded down, but this is still low when compared to the competition. The greatest benefit of Dodge's offering is the fact that its Stow 'n Go style allows its seats to actually fold down into the vehicle's floor, but this isn't an exclusive feature by any means.
In 2020, Dodge discontinued the Grand Caravan, leaving the brand without a minivan option. It still lives on in the form of the Chrysler Grand Caravan, which actually has even more cargo space. 45 cubic feet with the seats up is even higher than pretty much all other minivans on this list, and around 145 with all seats down is an impressive result as well. But the Chrysler variant is only available in Canada, making it a nigh-impossible choice if you live elsewhere.
Chrysler Voyager — 32.3 cubic feet
The Chrysler Voyager is another minivan that met with an unfortunate end not too long ago. It was discontinued after its 2021 model year, making the Pacifica into the only remaining Chrysler minivan for consumers outside of Canada. New models have been in production after this, but these are only available for businesses instead of individual consumers, so you aren't likely to find a brand-new model from 2022 or later. Either way, it doesn't change how much cargo space you'll find in a modern-day Voyager.
Chrysler's Voyager reaches just a little bit higher than the discontinued Grand Caravan, offering 32.3 cubic feet with the seats up and 140.5 cubic feet with all of them folded down. This doesn't put it much higher in the end, but if you're the type to pack everything possible into your ride, then every little bit of extra space will help. However, you might also find that there isn't much that separates this minivan from its still-in-production counterpart. The Chrysler Voyager has roots in the Pacifica minivan, and these roots extend to cargo space as well.
Chrysler Pacifica — 32.3 cubic feet
As previously mentioned, the Chrysler Pacifica shares a lot of aspects with its Voyager counterpart. Cargo space is virtually identical in both minivans, with the Pacifica also having 32.3 cubic feet with all seats up and 140.5 with all seats down. The biggest difference is simply the fact that the Voyager is no longer available to the average buyer while this minivan is. Therefore, it's much easier to find a brand-new Pacifica without having to look for vehicles that have been sitting and waiting to be sold for a few years.
Even with these distinctions, the Pacifica still ends up being somewhat on the small side compared to other new minivans. Our review for the 2021 Chrysler Pacifica AWD praised what space it had, but if you're only looking at what you can haul with all of your seats up, you'll end up missing out on quite a few cubic feet. Still, the Pacifica has far more space available than any basic car and most SUVs, so the upgrade will still feel impactful if you're coming from a smaller vehicle.
2021-2024 Toyota Sienna — 33.5 cubic feet
If you're looking for a brand-new vehicle, you'll likely want something that's designed very well and will last a long time. Luckily, some of the best years of the Toyota Sienna are its latest models, with the versions from 2021 to 2024 offering similar features and specifications. This extends to cargo space as well, with the minivan offering 33.5 cubic feet with all seats unfolded. On paper, this puts it a step above previous minivans on this list, making the Sienna a more welcoming choice for larger families.
If you need extra space, however, the Sienna is going to seem very lacking overall. The second row seats of this minivan can't fully fold or be removed, vastly limiting space to a maximum of around 101 cubic feet. This leads to the Sienna having the least amount of maximum space of any minivan on this list, though this distinction only applies if you don't need any seat other than the driver's. The modern Toyota Sienna is still quite competitive in terms of overall cargo space, though there are other newer options — as well as older ones — with greater offerings in that area.
Kia Sedona — 33.9 cubic feet
Even though the Kia Sedona nameplate has been discontinued, leading to it basically being rebranded as the Carnival, there are some distinctions to keep in mind for this older model. From the third row of seats, it has 33.9 cubic feet of cargo space, increasing to 142 cubic feet once all rows are folded or removed. While this makes the Sedona fall very short compared to its modern-day Carnival counterpart, it still rises comfortably above newer Sienna and Pacifica models. The only issue is finding a model that's new and not used, with options becoming scarce even within the secondhand market.
If you're willing to rely on models that fall under the "used" label, you'll still be getting a lot of bang for your buck — especially compared to the aforementioned Toyota and Chrysler options. But If you're willing to push ahead to the Sedona's successor, you're better off saving up some extra dollars for that. Even outside of cargo space, the increased power and other features make the Carnival a flat-out upgrade in just about all aspects. Still, it's not a bad idea to keep the Sedona in mind as a more budget-friendly option for those still looking for lots of space.
Honda Odyssey — 38.6 cubic feet
The Honda Odyssey is among the best selling minivans of the past decade in the U.S., and it's one of the few to already have a 2025 model year. It's also especially distinct with its cargo space measurements, at first seeming to be not much better than the Chrysler Pacifica or Voyager at 32.8 cubic feet with the seats up. However, there's more to the story than that, with the seats within being very adjustable in terms of positioning. Thanks to this, the Odyssey's cargo space — even with all seats up — can reach as high as 38.6 cubic feet, far above most of its competitors.
This staggering amount of space doesn't end at the minivan's third row of seats, either. With everything folded down or simply removed, the Honda Odyssey has at least 140.7 cubic feet of space, increasing to a staggering 155.7 cubic feet when all the necessary adjustments are made. Not a single other minivan on this list can reach this number, making the Odyssey the clear choice for those who want to maximize their storage. If you're not able to work well with these adjustments, however, there are still some minivans that can allow similar maximum capacities while having even more space behind all available seats.
2020 Toyota Sienna — 39.1 cubic feet
Some time ago, we compared the Honda Odyssey against the Toyota Sienna, found that the Sienna won out in spite of its lower storage capacity. While this holds true when looking at the numbers for modern releases of each vehicle, the 2020 Toyota Sienna blows this comparison out of the water. This is partially thanks to its available space with all seats up, climbing above the Odyssey at 39.1 cubic feet. If you're willing to remove the second row seats, its maximum capacity can even reach as high as 150 cubic feet, making the 2020 model an even greater rival to the Odyssey than its newer counterparts.
The main reason why later models of the Sienna have less space seems to be primarily due to other safety features. Airbags are built into the backrests on the second row, providing greater safety at the cost of storage restrictions. It's still possible to remove these seats, but not in a way that's nearly as user-friendly as the 2020 Sienna. If you'd prefer space over a couple of extra airbags, you might end up getting more bang for your buck by going with this older Sienna model.
Kia Carnival — 40.2 cubic feet
The Kia Carnival builds upon its predecessor to be one of the most spacious minivans in production today. Even with all seats up, the Carnival manages to break through the ceiling of its competitors, hitting 40.2 cubic feet of space. Its total amount with all seats down doesn't quite manage to reach the Honda Odyssey's staggering capacity, but it's still able to trade blows with other competitors by reaching 145.1 cubic feet. Regardless of having a larger family or just needing as much space as possible, you're unlikely to be disappointed with a Kia Carnival.
Of course, what you get out of these minivans — including the Carnival — can vary depending on how flexible you are with what you're carrying. These measurements will differ if you decide to rest some boxes on the seats beside you, or if you have an odd number of people huddled in the minivan. There are other factors to consider, as well, including how well-made the interior might be and whether the minivan can even handle the weight of whatever you want to store inside it. Even if the Kia Carnival has the greatest "minimum" space, you might be able to get more use out of lower-capacity choices if you're willing to be creative.