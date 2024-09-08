8 New Minivans With The Most Cargo Space In 2024

Minivans are some of the most versatile vehicles you can find on the market. Ever since the creation of the world's first minivan, this type of ride was designed to be lighter and more maneuverable than full-sized trucks while still having plenty of space. If you have a big family that constantly goes on road trips, or if you often buy a lot of large items at once, a minivan might turn out to be a pretty good option. But just how much cargo space will you actually be able to use?

When it comes to minivans, cargo space can vary greatly depending on your needs. You can consistently get over 100 cubic feet of space with all chairs folded no matter what modern choice you go for, but your options become limited if you want to fit more people inside. To keep this in mind, this article will focus on the cargo space of eight modern minivans with the seats unfolded, making it clear how much space is available at a bare minimum. This article will also focus solely on modern minivans, counting vehicles from the 2020 model year onward.