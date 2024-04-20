The World's First Minivan And The Man Who Built It

The minivan not only saved Chrysler from driving off a cliff into bankruptcy, but it also changed the automotive world as we know it. Both the Dodge Caravan and Plymouth Voyager rolled off Chrysler's Windsor, Canada, assembly line at the end of 1983 (for the 1984 model year), and ushered in the start of the modern minivan market. The funny thing about those "original" minivans, though, is that they weren't the first.

That honor belongs to an aerodynamic piece of four-wheeled Art Deco that began riding the highways and byways of our country in 1934 — a full half-century before those other guys. It wasn't just that it had a bold globular, curvilinear form that also happened to reshape the automotive landscape of its time — but that it was designed by a man who, in his own right, was as colorful and exciting as the miniature people mover he named after an Egyptian bug.

The Scarab was William Bushnell Stout's attempt to "Simplicate and add more lightness," a motto he adhered to during his design processes. To understand the Scarab, one must first know the man who built it. He was a dynamic, inventive man with many talents — whose distant relative, David Bushnell, created one of the world's first submersibles (the "Bushnell Turtle") used during the American Revolution.

During his career, Stout was the chief engineer at Schurmeir Motor Truck Company and Scripps-Booth Automobile Company. When the Packard Motor Car Company poached him, he wasn't tasked with designing automobiles ... but airplanes.

[Featured image by Jim Evans via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 4.0]