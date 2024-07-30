No, The Kia Carnival Hasn't Been Discontinued (But Its Old Nameplate 'Sedona' Has)

South Korea's Kia, across its range, offers a lot of family-oriented vehicles. The Picanto, for instance, may be a small model, but with Apple CarPlay and wireless smart device charging, it's oriented for keeping those little passengers occupied mid-journey (to the extent that's possible). What about those who have bigger broods, though? The Kia Carnival offers something distinctly larger for those transporting the whole family en masse.

As is the case with so many vehicles, nameplates vary around the world. The vehicle U.S. drivers know as the Dodge Dart, for instance, is more familiar in some other regions as the Fiat Viaggio. In just the same way, you may know the Carnival as the Sedona instead. It was a big and substantial model that had some heavyweight rivals throughout its lifespan, but absolutely made its presence known in the minivan arena. Actually, Kia was voted one of the most reliable minivan brands in our 2022 survey.

Unfortunately, Kia ultimately discontinued the Sedona. The Carnival, meanwhile, lived on in a distinctly different guise. Let's take a look at the history of the Sedona, how it was affected by shifting tastes in the industry, and how it attained a new lease on life as it adopted the Carnival nameplate that was already established in other regions.