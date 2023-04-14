2024 Lincoln Nautilus' Huge Interior Display Teased Ahead Of Debut

While most manufacturers opt for a screen or two, and maybe an accompanying digital instrument cluster, the full dash display isn't a novel idea. The 2022 Mercedes EQS had a 56-inch full-length display (above). Mercedes' MBUX Hyperscreen, as the automaker calls it, is a full touchscreen capable of displaying various useful things along its impressive length.

Apple has also hinted toward a fully digital dash of the future with its next-gen Car Play update, which was revealed back in 2022. Apple's plans show what a large digital dash is capable of, which may help silence detractors who will likely see the concept as a novelty. Customization plays a huge part in the update, and various widgets can be placed in an area that suits the driver's needs. Obviously, more dash room means more places to pin said widgets. So if you want to see your EV's range every time you glance at where the ashtray would be on an older car, you can likely set that up — provided you have some display in that area. Samsung has also dabbled with the idea, though its "digital cockpit" has yet to make it into an actual vehicle.

Other manufacturers haven't quite gone full length, but still provide far more digital display real estate than they have in previous years. This usually consists of a digital instrument cluster, coupled with one or two substantially sized screens. For example, the Cadillac Escalade is a shotgun screen away from essentially filling its dash.