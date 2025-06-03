10 Of The Highest-Horsepower 3-Wheel Motorcycles On The Market Today

When you picture a motorcycle, a two-wheeled vehicle is probably what springs to mind, and that's completely fair. After all, the most iconic bikes from the most recognizable motorbike brands — think Kawasaki, Harley-Davidson, Honda, or Ducati — are two-wheelers. All of the coolest bikes we reviewed in 2024, for example, fit that design convention.

The thing is, though, there's way more to biking than your average H-D or Kawasaki motorcycle, and some manufacturers have opted to tap into the market for three-wheeled motorcycles (also known as trikes). And while they may not have quite the same public cachet as traditional motorcycles, these trikes are a popular and growing market — and have been for a while. As far back as 2012, outlets have focused on the popularity of three-wheelers amongst aged, less-agile riders, and things haven't changed much, with a 2024 report estimating that the trike market would grow by $13.4 billion between 2023 and 2028.

Many riders opt for three-wheelers (which very much still qualify as motorcycles) for increased comfort and stability, opening up the wind-in-your-hair experience to those who otherwise wouldn't be able to hop on something more typical. And none of that's to say these can't be fun: Models from Rewaco, Polaris, and Campagna feature some pretty capable engines that make healthy amounts of power. Let's run through these trikes, and more.

