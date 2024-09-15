10 Of The Coolest 2024 Motorcycles We've Reviewed
Most motorcycles are generally regarded as cool machines, but some models are always going to be way cooler than others. This year alone, we've seen several worthy of being considered cool, combining cutting-edge technology with beautiful designs and great performance.
Whether you are a seasoned rider or a newbie looking to take on the open road, 2024 has already delivered bikes that cater to all types of enthusiasts. From electric marvels to modern classics, these motorcycles are more than simply machines as they also represent the evolution of two-wheeled engineering.
Here at SlashGear, we have kept you up to date with all these new and updated releases, and encountered some truly remarkable two-wheelers. From the adrenaline rush of a high-performance sport bike, to the comfort of a long-distance tourer, or the urban agility of a nimble commuter, 2024's standout bikes have something for everyone. On that note, here are 10 of the coolest 2024 motorcycles we've reviewed.
Honda Rebel 500
Expectations were sky-high last October when Honda announced it would be reintroducing the iconic Rebel 500 cruiser to its 2024 lineup. Almost a year later, the bike has already matched those expectations.
The Rebel 500 is a cruiser with the sole purpose of encouraging adventure riders while also being regarded for its simple but elegant design as well as its user-friendly handling. In terms of performance, this bike is powered by a 471cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC engine that produces 45 hp and can go as fast as 100 mph.
In our review of the Rebel 500, we noted how much cheaper this motorcycle is compared to competitors in its class with a current MSRP of about $6,500. Though we found that the bike is not suitable for long-distance riding due to its budget-friendly components and minimal suspension, its 27.2-inch seat height and 408-pound weight make it suitable for shorter riders.
The Honda Rebel class comes highly recommended for beginner riders which is no surprise due to its size, seat height, and engine.
Indian FTR X 100% R Carbon
In our review of the Indian FTR X 100% R Carbon, we felt that its combination of race performance and luxurious craftsmanship truly makes it one of the coolest bikes to come out in 2024 so far. This limited-edition motorcycle was introduced into Indian Motorcycles' iconic FTR platform and has taken it to the next level with the infusion of high-end carbon fiber components that help to deliver an aggressive lightweight ride.
Powering the FTR X 100% R Carbon is a six-speed liquid-cooled 1,203cc V-twin engine, which produces an exhilarating burst of speed with its 120 horsepower and 87 lb-ft of torque. This performance is paired with a responsive chassis and advanced suspension system for riders craving a more dynamic riding experience.
Aside from this solid performance, the FTR X 100% R Carbon also features a really bold design. The carbon fiber accents, including the tank cover, front fender, and seat cowl help in reducing weight while also adding a luxurious premium feel. This carbon touch was however notably not extended to its tires. It further boasts cutting-edge tech, including customizable riding modes, a full-color 4-inch touchscreen display, and top-tier braking systems for maximum control.
Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono
The Ducati Hypermotard 698 Mono is the epitome of fun and agility, designed for larger riders who crave an exhilarating and dynamic riding experience. As a new addition to Ducati's popular Hypermotard lineup in 2024, the 698 Mono takes the lightweight, supermoto-inspired concept to new heights with a one-of-a-kind engine, a focus on sharp handling, impressive torque, and a minimalist design.
The Hypermotard 698 Mono is powered by a six-speed liquid-cooled 698cc single-cylinder engine, which the manufacturers derived from the 1,285cc Superquadro engine of the 1299 Panigale, This makes it the most powerful, highest-revving single-cylinder engine ever at 77.5 hp and 46 lb-ft of torque, which revs up to about 10,250 rpm.
Visually, the 698 Mono maintains the bold, aggressive look typically attributed to the Hypermotard family thanks to its high seat, wide handlebars, and simple bodywork. The bike is also incredibly lightweight at just 333 pounds, amplifying its playful nature and making it easy to weave through corners and tight city streets. Perhaps unsurprisingly, this bike and its landmark features come at the high cost of $12,995, which is the current MSRP.
MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS
When MV Agusta introduced its Brutale class in 2001, we were expecting an Italian streetfighter with aggressive performance built into attention-demanding designs. With this in mind, the MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS is a masterpiece of its class, perhaps the masterpiece. The bike succeeds in blending raw power with a breathtaking design.
The MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS is a beast on wheels thanks to its electric starter 998cc four-cylinder engine that produces a staggering horsepower of 208 that can go as fast as 186 mph, paying homage to its racing DNA. When conducting our review, SlashGear's own Michael Teo Van Runkle found this bike to be a smooth ride, with the Öhlins suspension providiing a perfect balance between comfort and precision handling.
When it comes to design, the Italian manufacturers tapped into its notoriety for premium style with its lightweight frame and aerodynamically designed bodywork that gives it a sleek and futuristic look that is sure to turn heads. The company did not hold back with the 1000 RS technology features as it included multiple riding modes, launch control, eightfold traction control, and a continental ABS with an anti-wheelie system that ensures the rider has complete control over the immense power of the bike.
Honda Transalp
A second Honda entry on our list is the deserving Transalp, or XL750, which was initially introduced almost four decades ago in 1986. After all that many years, the Transalp has returned stateside with another fantastic model for its class. Initially a mid-size sports bike that offered all-around enjoyment, the 2024 Transalp model has become a modern adventure tourer with the latest technology while maintaining its roots as a multi-terrain explorer.
The Honda Transalp has been revamped with a newly designed 755cc parallel-twin engine that produces 90.5 hp on 55.3 lb-ft of torque. Its 459-pound lightweight frame makes it surprisingly nimble for a bike in the adventure category bolstered by the 42 degrees of left and right steering lock which provides excellent maneuverability, especially on tight trails.
It also introduced 21 and 18-inch spoked wheels for the front and rear respectively to support its five riding models which include sport, standard, rain, gravel, and custom. The Transalp's 4.5-gallon fuel tank will also ensure you do not need to stop frequently to refuel on long-distance rides.
Aprilia RS660
Another Italian entry on our list is the coveted middleweight sportbike from Aprilia known as the RS660. The Aprilia RS660 brings race track experience to the roads with a lot of panache, delicately balancing performance, advanced technology, and rider-friendly ergonomics all in one super cool bike.
Its sleek, aerodynamic design features distinct sharp lines that give it a style reminiscent of Italian fashion brands. At its heart is a 660cc parallel-twin engine which produces 100 hp at 10,500 rpm. Though criticized for its conservative top speed, the RS660 makes up for it with its advanced technology features.
The centerpiece of this bike's advanced tech features is its Aprilia Performance Ride Control System (APRC) system which offers features like traction control, wheelie control, multiple riding modes, engine brake control, and cornering ABS. This allows for a range of customization that is rare to find in an automotive.
The Aprilia RS660 also comes in a lighter-weight Extrema variant that includes a racing exhaust, carbon front fender, and reverse shift software, at a cost of about $2,000 more.
Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR
2024 has been a good year for lightweight bikes, and further emphasizing this is the highly anticipated Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR. Kawasaki set out to deliver the high-performance thrills of a track motorcycle on a budget, and it accomplished this.
This bike stands out with a rare 399cc inline-four engine that is almost unheard of in this class. And don't be fooled by its smaller displacement: The ZX-4RR produces impressive power with an exhilarating rev capability of over 16,000 rpm, in keeping with Kawasaki's larger supersport bikes.
The Japanese manufacturers backed up this excellent rev with nimble handling and razor-sharp cornering that give riders the facilities to navigate those tighter bends and rougher terrains.
This is also bolstered by the lightweight chassis which enhances its agility, allowing riders to confidently push the bike to its limits. Tech-wise, the Ninja ZX-4RR doesn't fall short. It features Kawasaki's advanced electronics suite, including its trademark traction control, power modes, and quick-shifter.
Ducati Monster Plus
Following the Kawasaki Ninja ZX-4RR is another lightweight bike with entry-level pricing. Ducati's Monster Plus is the latest evolution of Ducati's iconic naked bike category that has earned acclaim for its bold aggressive, craft, style, and speed. The Monster Plus was built for riders who want a sporty, agile bike with everyday usability.
It takes the core principles of the Monster family such as lightweight handling, raw power, and striking style, but goes a step further by enhancing them with advanced technology and modern aesthetics. The bike is powered by a 111-hp 937cc Testrastretta L-twin engine that provides a thrilling burst of speed on robust mid-range power. But in our review of the Monster Plus, its stand-out feature was the advanced electronics package, which comes equipped with Ducati's latest safety and performance tech.
The Monster Plus also adds a small flyscreen and passenger seat cover which cannot be found on the Monster variant. Though it does not employ the same trellis frame as its brothers, there is no doubt that the sleek and compact silhouette of this bike gives it a bold, sporty, and modern look that appeals to its target market.
Honda CBR1000RR-R
The third and final Honda entry on this list, and the pinnacle of Honda's superbike lineup, is the CBR1000RR-R, or the Fireblade. The CBR1000RR-R is the latest introduction into Honda's CBR series which began all the way back in 1992. This super bike is an embodiment of technology and performance synonymous with those found on MotoGP tracks. If you are an entry-level rider, look away now — the Honda CBR1000RR-R is definitely built for the more seasoned riders who demand the highest level of speed, precision, and control for both road and track domination.
A symbol of this is its 999cc liquid-cooled inline four-cylinder four-stroke engine that produces a breathtaking horsepower of 218. This combined with its lightweight chassis means the bike offers lightning-fast agility and razor-sharp handling, making it a formidable machine on both tight corners and straight stretches of a track. The Fireblade borrows a lot from Honda's race track division as it further features winglets integrated into the bodywork that enhance downforce and improve its stability at high speeds.
Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle
2024 motorcycles have received heavy input and influence from Italian manufacturers, therefore it's only fitting that we round out our list with the Italian-manufactured Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle.
The bike has an 803cc L-twin engine that delivers a lively but measly 73 hp to remind you that speed is not the focus of this motorcycle. Instead, the manufacturer paid close attention to the design. The exterior adorns dark stealth colors, sharp saddle graphics, and bold side panels that show the number 62, for a distinctive, eye-catching look that is certain to turn loads of heads.
Ducati also integrated modern features, including throttle power delivery, cornering ABS, traction control, and an up-and-down quick shifter which are all accessible on its 4.3-inch gauge screen. In all, if you're searching for a racing-inspired aggressive ride that excels at combining minimalist aesthetics with sporty enhancements, look no further than the Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle.