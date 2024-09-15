Most motorcycles are generally regarded as cool machines, but some models are always going to be way cooler than others. This year alone, we've seen several worthy of being considered cool, combining cutting-edge technology with beautiful designs and great performance.

Whether you are a seasoned rider or a newbie looking to take on the open road, 2024 has already delivered bikes that cater to all types of enthusiasts. From electric marvels to modern classics, these motorcycles are more than simply machines as they also represent the evolution of two-wheeled engineering.

Here at SlashGear, we have kept you up to date with all these new and updated releases, and encountered some truly remarkable two-wheelers. From the adrenaline rush of a high-performance sport bike, to the comfort of a long-distance tourer, or the urban agility of a nimble commuter, 2024's standout bikes have something for everyone. On that note, here are 10 of the coolest 2024 motorcycles we've reviewed.

