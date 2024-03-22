Everything To Know About The Indian FTR Motorcycle
Founded just before the turn of the 20th century, America's first motorcycle company, Indian, produced its introductory racing bike in 1906. A fierce rival of Harley Davidson, these two motorcycle manufacturers routinely went head-to-head up until the 1950s, when Indian took a long hiatus. The long-awaited return of Indian motorcycles didn't disappoint in 2011 and reignited excitement for the brand. With the release of the FTR 750 flat-track racer in 2016, Indian took its first National Championship since the early '50s, marking a return to form. According to Statista, Indian's success is trending upward, reaching an estimated $40.76 million in 2024.
The 2024 FTR 1200 is based on the flat-track winning 750 and offers robust performance power, throaty exhaust notes, and a surprisingly modest weight. The FTR features several performance customization options, such as 20 clicks for both compression and rebound. The fully adjustable suspension settings significantly alter the bike's feel, with compression determining the ride stiffness, while the rebound regulates how quickly the shocks bounce back after compression. The liquid-cooled American V-Twin engine is designed to offer controlled cruising but shows its true rebellious nature when applying a little throttle.
The FTR features rear cylinder deactivation
One of the drawbacks of a motorcycle is the heat dissipating off the engine and exhaust that inevitably transfers onto the rider. During normal conditions, a bike's engine can range from 155 degrees Fahrenheit to 230 degrees Fahrenheit. So, not only is it extremely hot to the touch, but that heat can travel upwards and make things uncomfortable, to say the least. In addition to the engine and exhaust heat, a hot day with the sun bearing down on you can exacerbate an already scorching experience.
Fortunately, the FTR features rear cylinder deactivation, which shuts off the rear cylinder when certain conditions are met to help provide the rider a break from sweltering temperatures coming off the engine. For the FTR, the coolant in the V-Twin engine has to reach more than 176 degrees Fahrenheit, while the outdoors has to be at least 60 degrees Fahrenheit. In addition, you'll need to be under 2,200 RPM and have your hand off the throttle.
The FTR is offered in limited-edition models
While the FTR 1200 is both a looker and performer with an Indy Red/Black visual design and 120 horsepower, there are many more variations. For example, the 2024 FTR X 100% R Carbon is the result of Indian teaming up with motocross brand 100% to create something unique and limited, with only 400 units available. A red, white, and blue design, unique branding, and model-specific guards and covers set this FTR apart.
Another notable option is the 2024 Indian FTR X RSD Super Hooligan, which features gold accents, Hooligan-specific logos, and championship decals. The American motorcycle manufacturer partnered with Roland Sands to craft an intimidating street bike. Indian has added specific components that stay faithful to its racing roots, such as an Akrapovič muffler for authentic exhaust tones. While the FTR 1200 comes equipped with an analog gauge, the Super Hooligan features a customizable digital display with navigation capability.