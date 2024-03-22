Everything To Know About The Indian FTR Motorcycle

Founded just before the turn of the 20th century, America's first motorcycle company, Indian, produced its introductory racing bike in 1906. A fierce rival of Harley Davidson, these two motorcycle manufacturers routinely went head-to-head up until the 1950s, when Indian took a long hiatus. The long-awaited return of Indian motorcycles didn't disappoint in 2011 and reignited excitement for the brand. With the release of the FTR 750 flat-track racer in 2016, Indian took its first National Championship since the early '50s, marking a return to form. According to Statista, Indian's success is trending upward, reaching an estimated $40.76 million in 2024.

The 2024 FTR 1200 is based on the flat-track winning 750 and offers robust performance power, throaty exhaust notes, and a surprisingly modest weight. The FTR features several performance customization options, such as 20 clicks for both compression and rebound. The fully adjustable suspension settings significantly alter the bike's feel, with compression determining the ride stiffness, while the rebound regulates how quickly the shocks bounce back after compression. The liquid-cooled American V-Twin engine is designed to offer controlled cruising but shows its true rebellious nature when applying a little throttle.