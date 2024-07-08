2024 MV Agusta Brutale 1000 RS Review: Speed Thrills, Price Chills

I essentially traded the Dragster America in for the Brutale, but in between the two, got stuck riding a whole bunch of Indian Scouts. And let me simply say that getting back on a bike with real, serious brakes brought a true grin to my face the first time I even tugged on the righthand lever a tiny little bit. Dual 320-millimeter discs up front with four-piston Brembo Stylema calipers do most of the work, while I occasionally tooled around with the two-piston rear Brembo caliper to see how much the 220-millimeter disc controlled by my right foot managed, too. But then when I reached the Brutale's full pace, even just a few times, the brakes hauled me back to reality without breaking a sweat (pun fully intended).

Hustling up the tight roads of Malibu, even reaching full throttle on the Brutale requires a scouting run first to make sure the road has been cleared of debris from recent rains and mudslides (not to mention any law enforcement presence). And still, only the longest, straightest straights truly give the Brutale a chance to stretch its legs. Instead, I discovered how happy this bike becomes while leaning over hard, extra weight on the outside peg since the higher handlebars prevent full lowslung countersteering, and my posture rides a bit more upright. The flow, or at least a staccato rhythm, sets in quickly and even pulling through to half or three-quarters throttle above 10,000 rpm seems more than plenty for the kind of fun that public roads afford.