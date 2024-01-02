2024 Indian FTR X 100% R Carbon Review: Rarity & Expense Don't Bring What You'd Expect

Back in 2019, Indian Motorcycle jumped unexpectedly into the naked bike category with the debut of the FTR. A flat track-inspired design, complete with the de-rigeuer trellis frame, definitely looked the part. Throw in the appeal of real liter-bike status and the recipe seemed surefire—but still, nobody expected Indian to crank out such a great naked that leaves almost every aspect of cruiser culture behind.

Now five years in, Indian already introduced something of a second generation that worked over the FTR with a few additional refinements including a remapped ECU, smaller wheels, and narrower handlebars. For 2024, the lineup now includes an FTR x 100% R Carbon package, a limited-edition version of the formerly top-spec R Carbon with a starting price tag of $18,999 and a production run held to only 400 bikes.

I can admit that when I think of Indian, hogs and Harleys come to mind, or the King of the Baggers racing series, rather than a lightweight, nimble daily rider. So the concept of a naked fully decked out in carbon seems somewhat counter to the company's ethos. And stepping further upmarket amid the eternally expanding segment might seem counterintuitive, too, especially since the FTR almost singlehandedly carries on the true naked trellis style that Ducati inaugurated with the Monster in the 1990s. Suffice to say, when FTR x 100% R Carbon #000 out of 400 pulled up outside my apartment for a month of testing in a surprisingly wintry Los Angeles, the surprises just kept rolling in.