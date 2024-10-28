Who Makes Boss Hoss Motorcycles And Where Are They Built?

Boss Hoss currently lists four motorcycle models on its website: the Classic Cruiser, the Classic Bagger, the Super Sport, and the Limited Super Sport Big Block. They each come with an 8.5 gallon gas tank, which you will drain at the rate of between 16 and 30 mpg on the first four bikes (Boss Hoss doesn't provide fuel consumption numbers for the 600 horsepower, 496 cubic inch Big Block model). The trike offerings from Boss Hoss number at least a half-dozen and include the '57 Chevy model shown above. The bike's body is modeled after the iconic Bel Air, which was one of the coolest cars with tail fins, so it has that and the period-appropriate badging.

In front is a 376 cubic inch LS V8 that produces 445 horsepower and 445 pound-feet of torque, which is sent to the single 21-inch front and dual 20-inch rear wheels via the aforementioned 4l70E automatic gearbox. If you want one of these unique rides, it won't come cheaply. As of this writing, Boss Hoss has one available on its website for a little over $81,000. That's more than $15,000 beyond the average price paid for the 131 four-wheeled '57 Bel Airs that have changed hands over the past year.