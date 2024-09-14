Every Ford Powered By The 1.5L EcoBoost 'Dragon'

With the EV revolution seemingly slowing down, it's a good time to remember that, despite their polluting nature, there's still a lot of life left in the good old internal combustion engine. Case in point, Ford's EcoBoost engines, which retain the feel — and relative convenience — of gas-powered-engines while keeping emissions down and achieving great mileage.

It all started with a 3.5-liter, twin-turbo V6 that debuted in the 2009 Lincoln MKS. The V6 made 355 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque but still managed a respectable 25 mpg on the highway, offering significantly more power than Ford's old 274-hp V6 without impacting fuel economy at all. Ford knew it was on to something good, and would eventually introduce a range of four-cylinder EcoBoost engines to the family, culminating in the mid-2010s 1.5-liter inline-four EcoBoost that powered cars like the second-generation Ford Fusion.

The 1.5-liter four-cylinder's time in the sun was quite short though, and the company debuted the 1.5-liter EcoBoost Dragon in 2017. The Dragon wasn't a variation of the inline-four, despite the identical displacement. It was an upsized version of the three-cylinder 1.0-liter Fox, with features such as cylinder deactivation and a combination of direct and port fuel injection to boost fuel economy. The Dragon started replacing the 1.5-liter inline-four in Ford cars soon after its debut, and carries on in a handful of models today — here's a look at all of them, past and present.

