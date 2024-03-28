Here's Why Ford Discontinued The Fiesta

How many compact cars are so much fun to drive that they might even put a smile on your face? Well, the Ford Fiesta has been doing just that for nearly five decades. But now, Ford has signaled the end of an era for many who have come to find this model a trusted and reliable companion, as the company announced that it won't be making any more models in the future.

And that's a tough bump to get over. Why? For about 47 years, the Fiesta has built a reputation as a compact car that's not just affordable but equally stylish and light, with great handling and excellent fuel economy. It's an ideal choice for many people buying their first cars and really anyone who wants to get around in something nice, efficient, and easy to maintain.

If you've had the joy of driving a Fiesta, you might wonder why Ford discontinued a model the Guardian dubbed the UK's all-time bestselling car. Has the demand for it dwindled? And is this an instance where Ford is simply making an economic decision that makes the most sense for the growth of its business? Or is this a consequence of a more strategic shift toward the Electronic Vehicle (EV) market? Let's find out.