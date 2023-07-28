5 Cars Ford Should Have Never Discontinued

Few automotive names are as recognizable as Ford. Henry Ford is generally credited with bringing cars to the masses through his eponymous motor company, launching the Model T at a price average people could afford, and building it in sufficient numbers to get everyone who wanted one behind the wheel. But Ford's legacy isn't limited to that first mass-produced car.

Ford has produced many iconic cars in its century-plus history, but not all of them are still around. Whether it's changing customer tastes, different business priorities, or Ford's more recent effort to slim down the number of nameplates it offers to cut costs, many of the most fondly remembered Ford models exist only in the form of a handful of collector cars and the occasional trademark renewal. But it's fun to speculate about what could be.

Ford takes its heritage seriously. It's grown the Bronco and Mustang from single models to sub-brands, with multiple models wearing those famous nameplates. Instead of doing yet another Bronco or Mustang variant, Ford should consider bringing one of these cars from its past back into production.