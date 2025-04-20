Yamaha Niken: A Look At Its Top Speed & What Made This Bike So Special

The Yamaha Niken is one of the most unconventional Yamaha motorcycles ever made, a three-wheeled sport tourer designed to corner like nothing else. It's powered by the same CP3 inline three-cylinder engine found in the MT-09. In its latest form, this 890cc motor delivers 113 hp and 66.9 lb-ft of torque, which gives the Niken a top speed of around 136 mph. The Niken isn't the lightest sport tourer, though, tipping the scales at 595 lbs wet.

The extra front-end grip from its twin 15-inch tires allows riders to push hard into corners without second-guessing traction. That added stability lets you use more throttle, more often, even in poor conditions. It also has an electric quickshifter that helps keep speeds up, although it only kicks in upwards of 4,000 rpm.

On paper, it's not the fastest bike in its class. Sport tourers like the Kawasaki Ninja 1000SX or Yamaha's own Tracer 9 GT will edge it out in top-end power and torque. But the Niken's pace isn't about raw numbers. The confidence it gives in the turns, especially in the rain or on sketchy roads, lets you ride faster in real-world conditions than you might on a lighter, twitchier machine. It's a different kind of speed: less peak, more usable. And that's where the Niken earns its edge.

