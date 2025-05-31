10 New Cars With The Worst Safety Ratings

Just because a car is brand new doesn't mean it's any safer. Automakers love to lead with sleek designs and next-gen tech, so it's easy to think safety naturally comes with the package. But that's not always the case. Some new models still fall short — sometimes badly. Weak crash protection, poor structural integrity, or the absence of key safety features still show up, even among well-known brands.

Advertisement

That's why safety testing from the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS) and the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) matters so much. These agencies run cars through demanding crash tests covering everything from frontal and side impacts to rollover risks. The NHTSA hands out ratings using a five-star system, with five being its best. IIHS, on the other hand, rates using words: "Poor," "Marginal," "Acceptable," and "Good" across multiple safety categories. Learning how these systems work is actually helpful. They can help you reveal which cars can truly hold up when it matters.

For this list, we looked at new models that are available for sale that didn't perform well in safety testing. If a model received "Poor" or "Marginal" ratings in IIHS's critical areas like small overlap front collisions, side impact strength, or basic safety equipment, it's here. Some flopped in more than one test. So if safety is high on your list, these are the ones that fell short in safety ratings.

Advertisement