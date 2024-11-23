The Best Years For The Hyundai Elantra, And Some To Avoid (According To Owners)

Hyundai currently produces two vehicles with histories greater than three decades long in the United States. The oldest is the Sonata, which hit the U.S. market in the late 1980s. Not too far behind that is the Hyundai Elantra, which made its way onto the streets in 1990. The Elantra remains one of Hyundai's best-selling vehicles due in no small part to it being one of its most affordable options. In many ways, it represents the platonic ideal of your average passenger vehicle: moderately reliable, comfortable enough, and just enough features to satisfy most drivers. Plus, in recent years, Hyundai has also produced a hybrid option for those who want it.

Because the Hyundai Elantra is an affordable vehicle fresh from the factory, its value on the used car market has the potential to be even more enticing to folks looking for the next vehicle in their garage. Because it has been around for decades, determining which Elantra a person should get can be a little overwhelming. This piece aims to look at the opinions and experiences of actual owners of the car and, with that information in mind, recommend four Elantra model years that stand as great used car prospects, as well as four that aren't worth your time.