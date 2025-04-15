10 Seriously Cool Classic Cars With Hidden Headlights

Today's car designers have it made when designing car headlights. Modern LED lights allow a wide variety of shapes, including angry glaring eyes, cat-like squints, boomerang shapes that would be right at home on the Batmobile, and alien-looking headlight-and-light bar combos. They have so many more options than designers in the past, who started out with headlights that were originally lamps fueled by oil or acetylene. By the early 1940s, headlights had been standardized across the industry into round, sealed-beam lights, which were great for safety and for car owners who wanted to be able to buy replacement lights anywhere. However, they left designers with few options for creating an individualized style for each car model.

One way to keep the front of a car from looking like all the other cars on the road was to hide the headlights when they weren't in use. In recent decades, some of the coolest cars had pop-up headlights, but designers have been finding ways to hide lights discreetly since the 1930s. This could improve aerodynamics, allowing cars to go faster on the track during the day and still be driven home at night. In other cases, designers wanted to create stunningly beautiful cars without being handcuffed by the need to integrate visible lights into the front. Hiding headlights has become a lost art in the LED age, but some classic cars have headlights worthy of a place in museums for their clever design and engineering.

