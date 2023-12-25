How Oldmobile's 1966 Toronado Broke New Ground

When the Oldsmobile Toronado arrived in 1966, it had instant classic written all over it. Its daring low-slung design was inspired by a painting by Oldsmobile's assistant chief designer at the time, David North, and it represented quite a departure from most personal luxury coupes of the time.

It also featured what was referred to as a unitized body construction at the time, which meant the body and chassis were combined. Today, we'd call this a unibody or monocoque construction, and it brought numerous handling and weight benefits that the Toronado took full advantage of. You could drive it spiritedly, even in bad weather, which wasn't something you could easily do in a rival rear-wheel drive model.

Under its very long hood sat GM's 425 cubic-inch Rocket V8, but unlike the vast majority of cars in the 1960s, it sent its power to the front wheels. The 1966 Toronado was the first mass-produced American car with front-wheel drive since the 1936 Cord 810, one of the fastest pre-war cars, and this further helped cement its image as an utterly unique proposition in the luxury segment.

For the first year of production, the Toronado had drum brakes, which began to fade quite quickly if you really leaned on them. Oldsmobile addressed this and introduced optional vented front disk brakes in 1967. This gave it superior stopping power, which was great given that the car could easily cruise at 80 mph.