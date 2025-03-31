9 Of The Best Musical Instruments & Gear To Look For At Garage Sales

Buying used gear is a stressful and exciting event no matter where it happens. Whether it's a conversation on the ever-more-popular Facebook Marketplace or its web 2.0 equivalent, Craigslist, a flyer left in a music center, or even a friendly get-together in a neighborhood not far from your home, there's nothing quite like the prospect of finding a new instrument at half the original price — which might just happen to develop serious issues as soon as you're back home. To take advantage of the first while avoiding the second, you have to start by looking for the right kind of used gear.

The best way to find a great deal on gear is to not look for a specific instrument, for two reasons. First, there's a good chance your gear of choice is very popular, meaning you'll have to compete with a lot of people also trying to get a good deal. Lots of competition drives up the price, but since no one gets a great deal, perfectly functional and popular instruments are left unsold. The second reason is that lesser-known gear is often sold for lower prices without necessarily being worse. That means if you're looking for a used acoustic guitar, you could look for every good obscure acoustic from a few years ago, but it makes more sense to look for every guitar on sale for cheap in your area and find one that's actually good. The same goes for all the gear in this list.

