Every Major Acoustic Guitar Brand Ranked From Highest To Lowest Rated

Every guitarist, even the die-hard shredders among us, should own at least one acoustic guitar. With classical roots, it is known for its portability and versatility, as well as its mellow overtones and percussive qualities that have helped shape the sound of modern music. It is associated with the folk movement of the 1940s and the counterculture revolution of the 1960s and has been an essential component in rock, jazz, pop, and alternative music to the present day.

Acoustic guitars rely much more on their resonant qualities to produce their sound, as compared to solid-body and semi-acoustic electrics. As such, the best models demand exotic tonewoods and intricate joinery in their construction. There is much truth to the statement that no two acoustic guitars are alike, and it takes a skilled luthier to breathe life into the best instruments, which, if looked after, should last for a lifetime.

There are always standout models within every guitar builder's catalog, such as the Martin D-18 or Gibson J-45, which command almost as much reverence as the legends that played them. For this ranking, we had to look at each brand as a whole and objectively consider their heritage, build quality, popularity, and prominence among the top players in history to determine how they compare.