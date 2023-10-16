Every Major Acoustic Guitar Brand Ranked From Highest To Lowest Rated
Every guitarist, even the die-hard shredders among us, should own at least one acoustic guitar. With classical roots, it is known for its portability and versatility, as well as its mellow overtones and percussive qualities that have helped shape the sound of modern music. It is associated with the folk movement of the 1940s and the counterculture revolution of the 1960s and has been an essential component in rock, jazz, pop, and alternative music to the present day.
Acoustic guitars rely much more on their resonant qualities to produce their sound, as compared to solid-body and semi-acoustic electrics. As such, the best models demand exotic tonewoods and intricate joinery in their construction. There is much truth to the statement that no two acoustic guitars are alike, and it takes a skilled luthier to breathe life into the best instruments, which, if looked after, should last for a lifetime.
There are always standout models within every guitar builder's catalog, such as the Martin D-18 or Gibson J-45, which command almost as much reverence as the legends that played them. For this ranking, we had to look at each brand as a whole and objectively consider their heritage, build quality, popularity, and prominence among the top players in history to determine how they compare.
12. Yamaha
Besides its impressive line of motorcycles and outboard engines, Yamaha also makes some fine musical instruments, including high-end stage pianos, quality drumkits, and, of course, guitars. While Yamaha's acoustic guitar range caters more to beginner to intermediate players, there is still much to be said for its build quality, even among its entry-level options. Yamaha guitars are highly regarded for their consistent quality, affordability, and versatility across its extensive catalog.
There are around a dozen categories of guitars in the Yamaha range, each with a unique appeal to suit various musicians' requirements. Within these are travel guitars, such as the CSF; electric-acoustics, with bridge-mounted pickups and EQs, such as the APX500; and entry-level guitars, such as the F325D. Whether you are a novice starting on your guitar journey or selling out arenas, as Joe Bonamassa does with his LJX36C model, there is a Yamaha guitar to suit your needs.
Yamaha guitars ably suit many roles and are undoubtedly one of the major players in a competitive market. However, they lack much of the heritage and sophistication that other brands bring to the table. It may be placed at the bottom of our ranking, but Yamaha guitars are a perfectly satisfactory option for any player, especially those buying on a budget.
11. Epiphone
As an affordable branch of Gibson, Epiphone acoustic guitars are appreciated for their value for money, decent craftsmanship, and wide range of options suitable for beginners and intermediate players seeking reliable instruments with pleasing acoustic tones. While Epiphone, to many, is most associated with lending its name to copies of popular Gibson guitars, it traces its roots to late 19th-century Greece before it partnered with Gibson U.S.A. in 1957.
The Epiphone acoustic range stands out with standard features, including oversized headstocks, elaborate scratchplate designs (sometimes featuring the "E" logo), and vintage sunburst palettes. The entire range looks traditional compared to many of its contemporaries, which adds to its appeal. The build quality is overall very good, and the brand has attracted a host of famous proponents, including Paul McCartney, who famously played his Epiphone Texan acoustic on the Ed Sullivan Show and has his own reissue model.
Epiphone guitars are a little niche, as they follow the vintage trends of the mid-20th century. It is simply not as engaging as some other top brands, and although they have their heritage and distinctive image, they will always have the reputation of being Gibson's cheaper cousin. Hence, it features lower on our ranking.
[Featured image by philsown via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC BY-SA 2.0]
10. Ovation
Ovation guitars are the brainchild of U.S. aeronautical engineer and guitarist Charlie Kaman, who, in the 1960s, decided to turn the blueprint of the everyday acoustic guitar upside down. The result was the round-back guitar with its innovative parabolic design. Its entire rear and sides are uniformly made from "Lyrachord," a polymer that Ovation used its aerospace expertise to develop. Round-back guitars are renowned for their unique aesthetic and high-quality amplified sound and appeal to performers seeking a modern, stage-ready, lightweight acoustic.
Ovation acoustics are recognizable for their intricate inlays, multiple or oddly shaped soundholes, and carved headstocks. The catalog is divided into three subcategories, namely "Adamas," "Ovation," and "Applause," representing the high-end, mid-range, and affordable price ranges, respectively. Most Ovation models come equipped with integrated electronics for sound shaping and amplification, making them ideal for live performance.
Their unique design makes Ovation stand out among a sea of traditionally styled options, and it deserves high praise for innovation alone. However, the somewhat slippery nature of the artificial backing and the curvature takes some getting used to, as does the balance of the neck compared to the lightweight body. While Ovation makes an excellent product, it is a little too niche to feature higher up this ranking.
9. Alvarez
Alvarez is an American company recognized for crafting well-built acoustic instruments that focus on excellent value, exceptional tone, and playability for both beginners and experienced musicians. It was established in St. Louis, Missouri, in the mid-1960s and has since progressed to being an internationally recognized brand known for its flamenco and classical models and its wide range of steel-string acoustics.
This range embraces slimmer parlor guitars, "Grand Auditorium" jumbo guitars, Delta blues models, dreadnoughts, high-end "Masterworks" models, and the exquisite "Yairi" range, named after the company's co-founder. Alvarez guitars utilize various exotic tonewoods in their construction that are stockpiled and seasoned to ensure they have the required maturity for quality luthiery, decorated with mother of pearl and abalone inlays. It also puts a lot of effort into research and development, specifically in its bracing, to ensure that the optimum tone is achieved within the guitar.
Alvarez may not be the most commonly heard name in the list of major guitar manufacturers, but it has achieved a lot throughout its history. It has been associated with such artists as Crosby, Stills, Nash, Paul McCartney, and The Grateful Dead. While quality has not been consistent throughout its lifespan, Alvarez seems to be back on track with a range of quality acoustic guitars that don't break the bank.
8. Fender
Few guitar brands are as iconic as Fender. The American manufacturer has a history of thinking outside the box, as evidenced by Leo Fender's unique electric guitar designs of the 1950s, which became the foundation for most modern solid-body guitars. The same can be said for its acoustic guitar range, which eschews convention with some of the most interesting models currently available. Some feature single-sided headstocks in the vernacular "Stratocaster" style, lacquered finishes with pastel palettes, single and double cutaways, and chamfered sides. Fender also leans towards a workhorse aesthetic that prioritizes functionality over ornamentation and fancy flourishes.
The Fender range offers some very distinctive models, especially the Highway Series, which is a cross between a solid-body Fender and a standard acoustic, with no cutaways, but with a sculpted armrest and front-mounted volume and tone knobs. Then, there are the thin-bodied "Acoustasonic" electric acoustics with small profiles, similar to those of its famed electric guitars, the Stratocaster, Telecaster, and Jazzmaster. The range is generally affordable for a big-name brand, with most models priced under $1,000.
Fender acoustic guitars are respected for their heritage, and while they do boast excellent playability and a bright, vibrant sound, they are not for everyone. Despite its popularity and historical relevance, it is a midfielder in this ranking.
7. Ibanez
Like Takamine, Ibanez is a Japanese brand that quickly captured the hearts of Western musicians, having been championed by such lauded players as Steve Vai, Joe Satriani, Carlos Santana, and George Benson. It has consistently worked with artists to realize their visions for their perfect instrument and has an impressive range of signature models within its considerable catalog. Ibanez acoustic guitars are recognized for their modern designs and focus on providing a versatile range of instruments to accommodate different playing styles, making them popular among contemporary musicians.
The Ibanez range is extensive, to put it mildly, with over 15 categories of acoustic guitars alone. Notable among these are the "Advanced Acoustic" range, which offers boutique instruments with higher levels of craftsmanship; the "AEW" range, which offers electric acoustics with angular cutaways and a focus on playability; the "FRH" range of thinline semi-acoustics with concealed electronics, and quirky takes on standard acoustics, in the "Talman" and "Altstar" ranges. Banjos, mandolins, ukeleles, and acoustic basses complete this comprehensive lineup.
Ibanez has staked an impressive claim in the acoustic guitar market and is another progressive brand that pushes the boundaries of what a modern guitar should be. As such, it ranks favorably here.
[Featured image Lilla Frerichs via Wikimedia Commons | Cropped and scaled | CC0]
6. Washburn
While Washburn may not be the first name that springs to mind when you think of acoustic guitars, its latest models include some beautiful mid-range guitars with interesting features and design quirks. The brand has long been known for producing high-quality, affordable acoustic guitars that cater to diverse musical styles and preferences while maintaining a reputation for durability and playability.
Among its considerable range is a mix of guitars that ranges between the practical and downright fancy. For example, its Bella Tono S9V is a stunning model with vine leaf fretboard inlays, a smoky charcoal burst on the front, and walnut back and sides. In contrast, its entry-level Apprentice D5 is a basic model that provides novice and budget buyers with a solid workhorse with great tone and playability. In between is an eclectic lineup with smart burled tops (the Deep Forest Burl D), signature models (EA20S Nuno Bettencourt), and even a line of classical guitars.
Those looking for a well-made, excellent-value guitar with added features such as built-in pickups and equalizers might consider Washburn. It is currently one of the best mid-range manufacturers of acoustic guitars.
5. Takamine
The island nation of Japan really embraced Western music and instrumentation in the latter half of the 20th century. It quickly became a world leader in musical instrument manufacture, not only with the electrical engineering for which it is renowned but also as a producer of fine acoustic instruments. Takamine is one such Japanese brand celebrated for its consistently high-quality acoustic guitars that blend traditional craftsmanship with modern innovations.
Takamine guitars are recognized for their excellent playability and use of electronic components such as built-in tuners, EQs, and integrated pickups. The combination of exotic tonewoods, including spruce and cedar, advanced bracing techniques, detailed inlays, intricate binding, and unorthodox wood staining help make the brand stand out. Furthermore, Takamine has experimented with neck shapes to produce an asymmetrical profile that fits in the palm, as another example of this brand that questions the established conventions of acoustic guitar design.
Takamine takes the standard acoustic guitar model and applies Japanese logic and technology. The resulting nuances appeal to those musicians who strive for something unique and valuable to their craft. Yet, the guitars themselves retain a timeless appeal where technology, function, and form coincide.
4. Guild
With its roots in Manhattan in 1945, the Guild Guitar Company has periodically reestablished itself in different corners of the United States and currently resides in Oxnard, California. Throughout its storied history, Guild guitars have been championed by artists of all genres, including Buddy Guy, Sheryl Crow, Barry Gibb, Bonnie Raitt, Slash, and Brian May. Guild is known for producing versatile, resonant acoustic guitars with a strong emphasis on craftsmanship.
Aesthetically speaking, Guild guitars borrow heavily from other brands, notably Gibson and Epiphone (coincidentally, the former vice-president of Epiphone partnered with the company in 1952). It offers players a wide range of options suitable for various playing styles across different musical categories and all levels of expertise. For example, the OM-240E is ideal for beginners, the D-140 is a fine intermediate model suitable for fingerstyle and strumming, and the D-55 is a premium model that can give the likes of Gibson and Martin a run for their money.
As far as value for money is concerned, Guild is hard to beat, as it represents the more affordable end of the premium acoustic guitar segment. The craftsmanship is also hard to fault, as is the standard of playability across its extensive range. While it is ever-so-slightly outclassed by some of the more exotic brands, Guild is still a strong contender in this ranking.
3. Taylor
Taylor Guitars was established in California in 1974. Its reputation quickly grew, and it now ranks as one of the most respected guitar builders internationally acclaimed. Taylor is celebrated for its innovative designs, exquisite craftsmanship, and reputation for producing high-quality acoustic guitars that offer a perfect blend of playability, tonal clarity, and modern aesthetics.
The Taylor range is extensive and consists of several categories, such as the more affordable 100 Series through to the high-end 900-Series, with each of the nine segments commanding a higher price than the last. Outside of these are the entry-level Academy Series and the boutique Presentation Series, so there is a Taylor guitar to suit most players' requirements. Throughout Taylor's range are guitars with and without cutaways, and left-handed models are usually an option at no extra cost.
In 2021, Taylor's founders, Bob Taylor and Kurt Listug, transferred the entire company to its employees as stocks. This was in the hope that the legacy of their cherished company remained in the hands of those who really cared about the craft and the product. As a result, we should see a continuation of the high quality that Taylor Guitars represents for generations to come. Given its past accomplishments and future ambitions, Taylor is awarded third place in this ranking.
2. Gibson
Orville Gibson was an impressive-looking man with a fine mustache. It's possible that his visage inspired the trademark handlebar mustache-shaped bridges that adorn many of his namesake acoustic guitars, embellishing their striking and unique designs. Gibson acoustic guitars are synonymous with excellence and are known for their exceptional craftsmanship, timeless, often intricate configurations, and rich, warm tones. This combination of factors has made them a staple in acoustic music for generations.
As with any artisan product, the skill and expertise required to create such fineries command higher prices, and Gibson guitars are no different. Even an entry-level model costs well over $1,000, with vintage reissues and custom shop models often costing upwards of $5,000. However, the Gibson name speaks for itself as a watchword for quality and heritage, and it has created some of the world's most iconic guitars, including the Les Paul, SG, and ES-335.
While no two guitars are identical, you can be assured that every Gibson is a genuine piece of artistry that will serve you well over the years. As one of the most important names not only in luthiery but also in musical history, Gibson deserves its place near the top of this ranking.
1. Martin & Co.
There was a scene in Quentin Tarantino's "The Hateful Eight" in which Kurt Russell grabs a decoy vintage Martin guitar and smashes it to pieces. Unbeknownst to him (or possibly at Tarantino's behest), it was the original, not the copied version, and a one-of-its-kind, 145-year-old museum piece was turned into matchwood. The reaction among acoustic guitar enthusiasts was universal outrage, as an example of the reverence for this distinguished brand.
Martin & Co. is renowned for crafting some of the finest acoustic guitars, known for their exceptional build quality, rich tone, and historical significance. It helped shape the modern acoustic guitar design and was the first brand to use steel strings. Its players read like a who's who of famous guitarists. Both Kurt Cobain and Eric Clapton played one on their MTV "Unplugged" appearances; Johnny Cash had a signature model in his trademark black; Joni Mitchell, Willie Nelson, and Ed Sheeran are rarely seen performing without one, and "The King" himself, Elvis, was often pictured with his embossed leather-clad D-28M model.
If it wasn't for Martin & Co., the evolution of the acoustic guitar as we know it may have run a different course. It is refreshing to see that the original trailblazing acoustic guitar company is still thriving today, having stuck to its core principles of quality and integrity, and it earns the top place on our ranking. Incidentally, Martin & Co. no longer leases vintage equipment to film studios under any circumstances.