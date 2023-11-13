5 Of The Most Popular High-Tech Guitar Tuners, Ranked By Price

We've seen standalone tuner pedals, tuners built into multi-FX pedals, and clip-on tuners, but the Ernie Ball VPJR Tuner Volume Pedal is a step into the Twilight Zone. It's as if a tuner and a volume pedal were involved in a strange electronic experiment that went incredibly well. With the VPJR, the tuner isn't next to the volume pedal, or above or below it. It's part of the pedal itself, set into the treadle's surface so your foot doesn't really contact the screen when you use the volume pedal. The display is innovative in that it displays what setting the volume pedal is on (displayed as 1 to 10) unless it's at zero, at which point it displays the tuner. This spares your audience the sound of you tuning up, since you have to turn your volume to zero to use the tuner.

The screen is bright and large. The numerical display of where your volume is at is a feature no other volume pedal has, which allows you to set a "rhythm" volume level and then come back to it accurately after a solo. And the tuning is fast and accurate — the reference pitch can be adjusted for bands that tune down. Even better, the Ernie Ball VPJR includes a circuit buffer that gives you a hand with long signal chains like you find on pedalboards. And all this comes in a sturdy aluminum chassis with just the right amount of heft.