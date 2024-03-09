How To Choose The Right Laptop For Music Production In 2024

If you've ever been in a professional studio, you may have noticed how big the mixing displays are. Whatever your DAW of choice, you're likely to be working with multiple levels, and the more you can see, the easier your content is to mix. Plugins and VSTs can also clutter a smaller screen.

However, that doesn't automatically equate to the biggest box on the market. Screen real estate comes at a cost: you still have to carry the thing. If you play live, your machine has to travel comfortably alongside all your other gear. Even if you don't, bigger laptops are less convenient to move and trickier to fit into production setups.

If portability is a priority, one good option is a small laptop for gigging, plus a big standalone monitor (or two) for your home setup. Some screens can even travel with your gig setup. The laptop will let you carry your work to your performance space and make basic adjustments on the fly. The monitor will make your home production workflow more legible. Whether you're using the laptop screen or an external monitor, resolution is key: DAWs and plugins often have lots of tiny elements in their UIs. High-resolution visuals make it much easier to see what you're doing. Consider 14" the minimum size for a laptop you intend to produce on directly. For anything smaller, you'll want a standalone screen.