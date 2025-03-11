You Can't Buy A Lexus LBX In America, But These Are The Next Best Thing

Lexus is known as one of the best luxury car brands in the world, delivering prestige and comfort without sacrificing reliability. Because of this, it has several successful models, allowing it to become one of the largest premium automakers in the U.S. The company offers a number of vehicles — from executive compact sedans and sporty coupes to full-size SUVs. But even with its wide selection available to American customers, a few Lexus models aren't available here, like the Lexus LM and the Lexus LBX.

The LM is a minivan, which is not that popular vehicle type in the U.S. The best-selling minivan of the last decade only sold over a million units — around 100,000 vehicles a year. On the other hand, the Lexus LBX is a subcompact SUV based on the Toyota Yaris Cross, but we already have a Lexus subcompact SUV in the US with the 2025 Lexus UX300H. However, it launched in 2018, meaning it's already quite dated versus the LBX, which was released in June 2023.

At the moment, we don't know if the luxury car maker will launch its smallest crossover here in the U.S. But if you can't wait to get your hands on a small luxury SUV, these are the alternative models you can get instead.