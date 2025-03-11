You Can't Buy A Lexus LBX In America, But These Are The Next Best Thing
Lexus is known as one of the best luxury car brands in the world, delivering prestige and comfort without sacrificing reliability. Because of this, it has several successful models, allowing it to become one of the largest premium automakers in the U.S. The company offers a number of vehicles — from executive compact sedans and sporty coupes to full-size SUVs. But even with its wide selection available to American customers, a few Lexus models aren't available here, like the Lexus LM and the Lexus LBX.
The LM is a minivan, which is not that popular vehicle type in the U.S. The best-selling minivan of the last decade only sold over a million units — around 100,000 vehicles a year. On the other hand, the Lexus LBX is a subcompact SUV based on the Toyota Yaris Cross, but we already have a Lexus subcompact SUV in the US with the 2025 Lexus UX300H. However, it launched in 2018, meaning it's already quite dated versus the LBX, which was released in June 2023.
At the moment, we don't know if the luxury car maker will launch its smallest crossover here in the U.S. But if you can't wait to get your hands on a small luxury SUV, these are the alternative models you can get instead.
Lexus UX
If you want a small crossover SUV but want to stay with the Lexus marque, consider the Lexus UX. Aside from being the smallest available in Lexus' US model lineup, it's also the most affordable, starting at a little over $39,000. But if you get the top-trim model with all the bells and whistles, you should be prepared to spend almost $50,000.
Despite being a relatively older model, you still get Lexus' trademark comfort and quality with this model. And if you want a little bit of spice to go along with the practicality of a small SUV, you should choose the F Sport Handling AWD trim. Although it still has the same engine as the base 300h, it does get improved suspension plus a much sportier appearance.
Given that the Lexus UX is only available as a hybrid, expect to get great gas mileage from this vehicle. Lexus claims a 43 combined MPG rating for this model (42 combined MPG for the AWD model), making it one of the best SUVs with exceptional gas mileage. No other subcompact luxury SUV on our list can beat this fuel efficiency, so if you want an environmentally-friendly ride but find that EVs aren't enough for your needs, then the UX is a great option for you.
Audi Q3
The Audi Q3 first arrived on the scene in 2011 and is the company's luxury version of the Volkswagen Tiguan. The second-generation Audi Q3 arrived in 2019, and we loved its exterior styling and the tech you'd find in the cabin. Aside from that, all models come with quattro AWD, ensuring that you can stay as safe as possible, even during demanding driving conditions.
Under the hood, you will find a two-liter turbo engine that outputs 228 hp. This isn't exactly groundbreaking, but it's more than enough to get you where you're going at a reasonable clip. If ever you get stuck in traffic, it also has a 15-speaker Sonos premium sound system to block out the noise from the outside world.
Those who demand practicality from their vehicle will find the Q3's split-folding rear seats practical. Instead of the usual 60-40, it has a 40-20-40 split — this makes it more flexible, allowing you to pack in people and cargo as needed. The Q3 starts at a little less than $39,000, but if you spec it out with everything, the price jumps to nearly $50,000, putting it in the same price range as the Lexus UX. However, since the Audi Q3 still uses a gasoline engine (versus the UX's hybrid engine), it can only deliver a combined fuel efficiency rating of 25 MPG.
BMW X2
Of course, we cannot forget about BMW if we're looking at luxury vehicles. The Bavarian automaker has two subcompact SUVs on offer — the BMW X1 and X2. Both models share the same platform, but the even-numbered models (like the X2) are built as coupes, which feature a sleeker roofline while sacrificing some headroom and cargo space. Since the Lexus LBX is a bit smaller than the existing Lexus UX, we'll pick the slightly smaller but sportier X2, which is one of the more affordable options in BMW's coupe lineup.
The BMW X2 has been quite popular, selling almost 400,000 units for the first generation from 2018 to 2023. We're already on the second generation of this sports activity coupe (as BMW calls it) in the form of the 2024 BMW X2, and it's grown larger and more spacious. Its design was updated to feature a more angular and aggressive look, while the interior is also modernized. The X2 now has two large screens — a 10.25-inch digital instrument cluster and a 10.7-inch infotainment touchscreen.
The latest X2 model comes in two trim levels — the base xDrive28i and the M35i. Both have a two-liter turbocharged inline four-cylinder engine, but the base trim only puts out 241 hp, while the M35i delivers up to 312 horses. This bump in power means you'll have to pay more, though. The X2 xDrive28i starts at $42,850, but if you want more power, you need to shell out about $10,000 more to get the X2 M35i.
Cadillac XT4
If you want an American car substitute for the Lexus LBX, Cadillac offers a small luxury SUV in the form of the XT4. This model launched in 2019 but received a facelift in 2023 for the 2024 model year. Despite being a subcompact crossover SUV, this vehicle boasts ample legroom, meaning adult passengers in the back won't feel cramped with its 39.5 inches of space. The driver also doesn't get left behind, with the car featuring a massive 33-inch LED display with built-in Google services and an optional 14-speaker AKG audio system.
This small SUV is powered by a two-liter four-cylinder turbo engine that puts out 235 horses and 258 pound-feet of torque and is matched with a 9-speed automatic transmission. You could also get it in AWD if you drive in places that get a lot of snow, plus its Active Sport Suspension helps deliver the most comfortable ride, even in less-than-ideal road conditions.
The XT4 starts at $41,990, but if you kit it out with all possible options, you will drive its price up to more than $55,000. But if you forgo all the extras, you're still getting a lot of luxury features even at the base trim level.
MINI Countryman
MINI is known for making small cars, and while its latest models are far larger than the original tiny car it introduced during the 1960s, they're still relatively compact compared to the competition. So, if you want a subcompact SUV, the MINI Countryman is a viable option. This vehicle is available with a gasoline engine with the MINI Countryman S ALL4 model and with an all-electric powertrain with the MINI Country SE ALL4.
The S ALL4 comes with a two-liter four-cylinder turbo engine similar to what you can find in the BMW X2 and has the same output of 241 hp and 295 pound-feet of torque — this is expected given that BMW owns the MINI brand. But if you prefer electricity over dinosaur juice, the SE ALL4 comes with two electric motors that put out a combined 308 horses and 364 pound-feet of torque. It has quite a limited range, though, with the car company only claiming 212 miles of maximum range.
Despite that, the Countryman gives you a quirky interior unique to the MINI, especially with its giant round central display. Despite MINI being known for selling small cars, this subcompact SUV still gives ample space to its passengers, allowing everyone to have a comfortable ride. The gasoline-powered Countryman S ALL4 starts at $38,900, which is reasonable for a luxury car of its size. But if you want electric power, the Countryman SE ALL4 bumps that starting price to $45,200.
Volvo XC40
Volvo is about to introduce an electric subcompact SUV in the US with the EX30, but because it's not yet available, we'll add the Volvo XC40 to our list of Lexus LBX substitutes instead. Although it might be larger than the EX30, it's still the smallest model available in the Volvo's lineup at the moment. Like the MINI Countryman, the XC40 in two trims — a mild-hybrid version and an all-electric Recharge model.
The Volvo XC40 offers a stylish, understated external design, yet it still delivers the comfort and technology you'd expect from a luxury brand. It's also one of the more affordable models on our list, starting at around $37,000 for the B4 option. The gasoline XC40 comes with a two-liter turbo four-cylinder that outputs a total of 194 hp and 221 pound-feet of torque. Since this is a mild-hybrid model, it also has a tiny 13-hp electric motor to help with fuel economy. If you pick the AWD B5 model, the engine output is bumped up to 247 hp and 258 pound-feet of torque. Its mild-hybrid setup means that the XC40 could get a combined 26 MPG — not bad for a gasoline-powered vehicle, but still miles behind the full-hybrid Lexus UX.
But if you're concerned with fuel economy, then consider the XC40 Recharge EV instead, with a fuel economy rating of 106 MPGe. This battery-powered version of the XC40 packs a 248-hp motor that delivers 310 pound-feet of torque for the single-motor version. If you get the AWD model that has two electric motors, the output jumps to 402 hp and 494 pound-feet of torque. The XC40 is estimated to have a range of 293 miles for the single-motor version and 254 miles if you have AWD. It does have a starting price of more than $53,000, though, making the XC40 the cheapest and also one of more expensive options in our list of LBX alternatives.