Who Makes Mini Cooper Cars And Where Are They Built?

For movie lovers from multiple generations, the Mini Cooper name conjures images of powerful, pint-sized vehicles engaged in high speed chases across England and various other cities on the European continent. These English automobiles have been prominently featured in some of the most iconic car chase scenes of all time, in high-octane films like 1969's "The Italian Job" and its 2003 remake, as well as "The Bourne Identity." Coopers were also front and center in beloved comedies like "Austin Powers in Goldmember" and of course "Mr. Bean."

Given the decidedly English culture of most of those offerings — save for "Bourne" and "The Italian Job" remake — it's fitting that a vehicle of English origin should play such a vital role in the action, particularly one so well-suited to traversing smaller European streets. However despite those origins, the Mini Cooper brand is not quite as English now as it was when the vehicles first took to the streets in 1959. That first generation of Cooper came via the British Motor Corporation, with that manufacturer and various successors keeping the build in production via facilities in England over the ensuing decades.

However, the Mini brand endured a notable ownership change in the year 2000, when BMW purchased the company. The legendary German manufacturer has continued to crank out Minis for the past two-decades plus, but where does production actually happen?

